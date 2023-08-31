Williams enjoyed second place on this event in 2022 and led the BRC contingent after the opening day before being overhauled by eventual champion Osian Pryce, so is certainly after redemption this time around. Ironically, Pryce also returns to the rally with the aim of taking the win after a rollercoaster of a season in the ERC, although he has elected not to register for BRC points on his domestic reappearance.