Rali Ceredigion organisers aim to run rally with zero carbon impact
In keeping with its mission to promote sustainability in motorsport and create a long-term legacy of environmental improvement, Get Connected Rali Ceredigion has become the first UK rally to offset the emissions associated with the entire competitive field by partnering with Carbon Positive Motorsport, a market leader in the provision of carbon offset programmes for motorsport events.
Possessing a passion to ensure the event runs in the most sustainable way possible, organisers had no hesitation in introducing a range of initiatives to increase the event’s environmental credentials and neutralise its carbon footprint in a real way and not just by implementing a ‘greenwash’ publicity campaign.
Carbon Positive Motorsport is the first company in the world to offer dedicated offsetting exclusively for motorsport, making it possible for events, teams, competitors and spectators to offset their carbon footprint from fuel usage by more than 125%, a figure that results in a positive and not just carbon-neutral outcome.
By only using the highest quality, 100% UK-based projects that include rewilding, restoration of ancient woodlands together with the reintroduction of native species of trees and wildlife, the improved biodiversity delivers a far more beneficial environmental outcome than that of offsetting alone. Added to this, the stringent verification processes and records kept by UK Land Registry assure traceability, credibility and a genuine long-lasting legacy.
Get Connected Rali Ceredigion organisers see this new association as a major factor in being able to reach their goal to run the rally with zero carbon impact whatsoever, with their target firmly set on achieving a positive outcome, as Chairman of the organising committee, Phil Pugh, explains:
“A focus on sustainability runs throughout all aspects of the event; from a range of innovative initiatives that significantly reduce the environmental impact, to working with local partners and using the event as a platform to promote sustainable motoring whilst showcasing options to help decarbonise transport.”
Carbon Positive Motorsport director Paul Glass added, “We are delighted to support Get Connected Rali Ceredigion and proud to be associated with the first UK event to run under the FIA’s new environmental management accreditation scheme. We will utilise our unique database of rally car fuel consumption that is based on actual competition figures, to create an average outcome that we can apply and consequently offset.
“We have been working with a number of events and competitors to create an end-to-end event carbon offsetting package that provides a highly efficient way for an event to make the biggest positive carbon impact and at the same time, help organisers sustain motorsport activities within their local communities.”
To further reduce the event’s environmental impact, Carbon Positive Motorsport is offering marshals and spectators a 20% discount on their standard online prices allowing those travelling to the event to further offset the effects of their attendance and participation.
A Get Connected Rali Ceredigion discount code (GCRC22S) has been created to use via the Carbon Positive Motorsport website: https://www.carbonpositivemotorsport.com/
Additionally, the company is donating 10% from its profits to support motorsport organisations in Ukraine, providing humanitarian aid to those devastated by the war.
Get Connected Rali Ceredigion will be the first event in the UK to achieve a new environmental management accreditation issued by the FIA – world motorsport’s governing body. Furthermore, the rally will reduce the impact and emissions of spectator vehicles by providing a park and ride and public transport scheme, promote car sharing and use repeat competitive stages in order to minimise spectator movement.
