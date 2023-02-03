Rali Ceredigion has replaced the Tour of Epynt in the 2023 Protyre BTRDA Asphalt Rally Championship calendar.
The Aberystwyth-based closed road event – which is jointly organised by Newtown and District Automobile Club, Aberystwyth and District Motor Club, Lampeter and District Motor Club and Teifi Valley Motor Club – takes place over the weekend of 2/3 September and will host the penultimate round of the series.
The change to the calendar comes after Port Talbot Motor Club was forced to alter the date of the Tour of Epynt - which will now run the weekend after the Down Rally.
Registered competitors voted on a proposal to replace the Tour of Epynt with Rali Ceredigion, with more than the required 85% who responded voting yes.
All Protyre Asphalt registered competitors who enter Rali Ceredigion will be guaranteed an entry – providing their entries have been received by the Entries Closing Date.
This year’s event will feature a refreshed and extended route offering nearly 100 stage miles over two full days.
The 2023 Protyre BTRDA Asphalt Rally Championship, which is running in association with Motorsport News, will retain its six best scores from eight rounds rule, with the Manx National Rally (12/13 May) remaining as the only double-header round.
The series begins with the Reed Group East Riding Stages Rally on 26 February.
Paul Morris, Protyre BTRDA Asphalt Rally Championship co-ordinator, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Rali Ceredigion into the 2023 Protyre BTRDA Asphalt Rally Championship calendar and thank them for all their support.
"It highlights the quality of asphalt events in the UK right now, when you can replace an event like the Tour of Epynt with a rally offering an equally brilliant challenge.
"We are truly sorry not to be going to Epynt this year. The unfortunate change of date could not be avoided, and I’d like to thank Port Talbot Motor Club for co-operation.”
Andy Gilmore, Rali Ceredigion clerk of the course, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the Protyre Asphalt Rally Championship organisers and competitors back to Rali Ceredigion.
"The Championship is one of the best supported in the UK and brings top class competition and coverage to each event.
"We have been working hard to enhance Rali Ceredigion for competitors and this year’s event will offer new stages, greater mileage and more value for money. We look forward to seeing everyone in Aberystwyth in September."
2023 Protyre BTRDA Asphalt Rally Championship in association with Motorsport News
26 February….Reed Group East Riding Stages Rally
12/13 May….Manx National Rally
26/27 May….Beatson’s Building Supplies Jim Clark Rally
23/24 June….Dunoon presents Argyll Rally
22 July….Carryduff Forklift Down Rally
2/3 September….Rali Ceredigion
22 October….Ford Parts Cheviot Stages Rally