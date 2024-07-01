Hayden Paddon, European Rally Championship leader and 2022 Rali Ceredigion winner, said: “It’s great to have Rali Ceredigion as part of the ERC for the first time. I loved our experience of the rally in 2022, not only for the challenging nature of the stages, but just how welcoming everyone was which made the event one of our highlights of the year. The character of the stages is such that it will provide a unique challenge to the ERC unlike any other event on the calendar.”