RALLY action returns to the Sweetlamb Motorsport complex near Llangurig, this Sunday.
Around 50 rally cars will be competing over six timed stages throughout the day.
Crews will start with a sighting lap of the first three stages before competing against the clock with the stage then reversed in the afternoon for another sighting lap and another three timed runs.
Spectators are welcome to the venue to watch all the action taking place from 8am till 4pm at a charge of £10 per person with school aged children allowed in for free.
Catering and trade stands and toilets are all available on site, and this promises to be a fantastic action day out for all.