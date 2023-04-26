There was a tremendous turnout for the first of a local summer series of trail running races being organised by the Red Kite Challenge.
Bwlch Nant yr Arian was the spectacular location for the midweek evening race which was held on Wednesday 19 April, and provided a perfect midweek backdrop for some great racing in the series opener.
Indeed, there was a record turnout for the event with well over double the number of runners of last year’s race with 140 taking part in total between the junior and senior races.
No doubt the numbers would have been boosted by a number of people wanting to support race and series founder and local running great, Dic Evans, who suffered a severe stroke over Christmas and is still currently being cared for in the Bronglais stroke ward.
The quality of racing was high as well, so much so that both course records set last year tumbled on what was a dry but blustery evening in the Elenydd highlands.
Ben Porter took the overall win with a time of 31.48 which beat the former course record by a full minute. He was closely followed by Owain Schiavone of Aberystwyth AC in 31:57, with Aberystwyth University Harrier, James Cowan third in 33.11.
Ffion Price of Builth and District was the first of the ladies home in a fantastic time of 34.52, smashing the course record of 35.42 set by clubmate Donna Morris last year. Aberystwyth University Harrier Emma Price was second in 37.13 followed by Dee Jolly of Sarn Helen in 38.23 for third.
Owain Schiavone and Dee Jolly also took the wins in the M35 and F35 category prizes with Rhodri ap Dyfrig of Meirionnydd winning the M45 category and Joanne Rees of Builth and District first F45.
The other category wins were taken by Mel Hopkins (M55) and Cameron Pope (M65) both of Aberystwyth AC, Gunvor Troelsen o Builth and District (F55) and Chris Thomas of Builth.
Podium finisher James Cowan is also part of the race committee for the Red Kite Challenge and was delighted with the success of the race.
“It was a fantastic opener for our summer series of trail races this year and Dic would have been chuffed to see the size and quality of the field,” said James.
“It was a learning curve for us as a group of organisers and I spent the afternoon marking the course. It’s these little things in the background that Dic usually sorts out the people don’t notice and appreciate.
“We were very glad to see so many local clubs supporting the race - it was great to welcome so many runners from Sarn Helen, Aberystwyth AC, Builth and District, Cerist Triathlon and our own Aberystwyth Uni Harriers running, and showing support and solidarity with Dic. We’ll hopefully have another great turnout for the next race at the Hafod.”
The next race in the series will be held at the Hafod estate near Pontrhydygroes on Wednesday 3 May, and a third date has just been confirmed on 21 June at Long Wood in Lampeter with Sarn Helen playing hosts.
Proceeds from the series races will go towards the Red Kite Challenge’s charity, namely Bronglais hospital stroke ward. Full details on http://redkite-barcudcoch.org.uk/