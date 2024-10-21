A FULL house of 28 players (14 men and 14 women) took on the Whist Drive challenge at the newly –refurbished Aberystwyth Tennis Club.
It featured seven rounds with seven different partners, the top four male and females making up the semi-finals.
There were seven games played in every round and the players with the most games won qualified for the semis.
Beautiful weather early on in the day resulted in some fantastic tennis and all of the rounds being completed on time before the wind and rain appeared
The semi-final pairings were drawn as: Victoria Chism/ Matthew Bentham v (Erik) - Mirosław Leja/ Dwynwen Davies and Catrin Davies/Luke Colwill v Kay Ballinger/ Jake Montgomery.
Vicky and Matthew won the hard fought final 6-3 against Kay and Jake with just one break of serve in it.
The club, backed by Sport Wales and Ceredigion Council, received funding to have two complete court replacements with a new tiger turf surface.
Four tarmac courts have been completely re-painted with new nets to add.
Luke Colwill said: “I think everyone at the club would say it’s pretty much saved the place.
“We’re really trying to push for new members so everyone can make the most of the such a facility in Ceredigion.
He added: “We have two completely floodlit courts for members too now.”