MADOG Yacht Club rowers took on the Ffestiniog Railway Spooner’s Boat in a sprint race on Sunday, 2 March.
The course starts at Boston Lodge and runs the length of The Cob, a mile long embankment across the Glaslyn Estuary built by local MP William Alexander Maddocks in the 19th century to reclaim 7,000 acres of land from the sea.
The race is a celebration of the history of Porthmadog, whose prosperity was built upon the slate trade.
The slate output from the quarries of Blaenau Ffestiniog was brought to the harbour on the narrow gauge Ffestiniog Railway where it was loaded on to ships for destinations across the globe.
Fleetwing, one of MYC’s Celtic Longboats is named after one of the last slate carrying ships built in Borth y Gest.
All four of MYC’s Celtic Longboats lined up in the estuary and when Spooner’s boat emerged from Boston Lodge in full sail, the starter sounded his horn and the race was on, however, the weather conditions on this occasion were in favour of the rowers with no wind at all.
The boat could not make progress and Rob Collins decided to get off and push with Matthew Wolstenholme aboard.
With flat calm water, the rowers pulled hard and Celtic Longboat Ysbryd Eryri claimed first place.
In crew were, Pippa Owen (Cox) Ruth Taylor, Hettie O’Brian, Rachel Carlyle and Matt Hill.
In second place was Fleetwing, third was Ffestiniog Sailboat, fourth was Glaslyn with a crew made up from railway volunteers and employees, Geoff Wood (Cox), Kaz Spring, Ash Wiseman, Clare Oates and Dave Thurlow. The final boat home was Madog.
The spectacle proved entertaining for the supporters lined up on Y Cob and they soon gathered around as the boat pulled up at Harbour Station.
Spooner’s boat is a unique gravity and sail powered railway vehicle.
Built in the shape of a boat, with a full sail, the replica was completed in 2005 and can be seen operating on the line during special events.
The boat which has brakes but no form of power other than gravity and sail is towed up the line behind a train and then allowed to gravitate back down as far as Pen Cob.
The sail is then raised for the journey across The Cob to Harbour Station. (information supplied courtesy of Festipedia).
After the race the competitors and guests returned to the hospitality of Madoc Yacht Club for refreshments and prize giving.
A trophy, created by Geoff and Sarah (MYC) from parts donated by Andy Lance, a local rail enthusiast, was presented to the winning crew.
This was the opening event for MYC Rowers competitive year, their next event is the Montford Challenge a 14 mile river race in Shewsbury.
They row in fixed seat Celtic Longboats, with crews usually consisting of four rowers and a cox.
They are affiliated to the Welsh Sea Rowing Association and take active part in league races up and down the country.
For more information about rowing please contact the club at [email protected] or have a look at madog-rowing.co.uk
For more information about Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railway please check out the website festrail.co.uk