PURPLE Moose Brewery has drawn the town’s attention by displaying CPD Porthmadog’s play-off trophy in the shop window on the High Street.
The display follows the club’s well‑earned promotion to the Cymru North, an achievement that has filled the community with pride and optimism ahead of the new season.
The trophy, a symbol of the team’s hard work and determination, has already attracted many residents eager to see it up close.
The brewery is encouraging everyone to call by and share in this special moment for the club, which continues to represent the area with passion and commitment.
Porthmadog earned promotion to the Cymru North by winning the Ardal North West play-off final.
Port secured promotion with a victory in that match, with Osian Evans scoring twice to seal the result at Aberystwyth’s Park Avenue.
Danny Brookwell added the other goal to cap a memorable day for the Traeth faithful.
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