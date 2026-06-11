AS Porthmadog looks ahead to its return to the Cymru North, preparations begin with a full programme of July pre‑season fixtures designed to test the squad and shape recruitment decisions for the new campaign.
Chris Jones and his management team will use the schedule to assess last season’s group, identify strengths and highlight areas needing reinforcement.
This year brings a welcome run of away fixtures, giving supporters the chance to travel. The team visits Nefyn United on 11 July, Menai Bridge Tigers on 15 July for valuable experience on a 4G surface, and Penmaenmawr Phoenix on 18 July.
Two home fixtures at Y Traeth bookend the schedule. The programme opens on 3 July against Kinmel Bay, newly promoted to Tier 3, before concluding on 25 July with a test against Burscough FC of the NWCFL Premier League.
Supporters are encouraged to get behind the team as preparations begin.
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