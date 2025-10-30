THERE was a strong representation of Aberdyfi Rowing Club members at the Welsh Sea Rowing League Presentation Annual Dinner 2025, held in Aberystwyth, writes Doris O’Keefe.
Led by Celtic rowing captains, Kevin Evans and Chloe Metcalfe, and sculling captain Jake Metcalfe, with strong support from Ian Andrews and Dai Rice, the club has had a very successful rowing season.
Evans said: "As well as competing in the Welsh Sea Rowing league races , the club has participated in many other events up and down the Welsh Coast, inland on the River Severn , down south on the River Thames and as far north as Loch Ness in Scotland.
"It was a great pleasure to be awarded a host of trophies at the Welsh Sea Rowing awards night.
"Once again this season Aberdyfi have been dominant in our particular rowing world, starting off winning the Montford Challenge on the River Severn and continuing the success throughout the season in the Ladies, Men's and Mixed league races.
“The season finished on a high when Aberdyfi men were first Celtic over the line in the London Great River Race and our mixed team won the Mixed category.
“For the third year running Aberdyfi have won both the North and Joint Leagues and the League Club Championship and Club Shield, which shows the strength of Aberdyfi.
“This is a great achievement for our club, and I would like to thank all our rowers for their continued commitment to training, and also for always giving support towards the logistics of transporting boats to all the different races.
“Thanks also to all who may not have been able to race this year but have supported the teams in many different ways behind the scenes.”
Metcalfe added: "It's been great to see ARC Ladies doing so well this year, from the seniors right through to the super vets.
“I love being part of the competitive spirit and strong drive to do well that is apparent in our members, and it's been extra special to see some competitive youngsters joining us this year.
“Thanks again to all , and we look forward now to next season."
