MYC Porthmadog Rowers have enjoyed success at the prestigious Montford Challenge, a gruelling race, traditionally run as a 14 mile ‘there and back’ timed race on the River Severn.
The ladies team finished first with the men third out of 22 boats
Held in Shrewsbury, Shropshire, on Saturday 15th March, this year, race organisers Shropshire Adventure Rowing Club (SARC) based at the Pengwern Rowing Club, decided to shake things up and issued each boat with a GPS transponder.
All 22 boats, of which 20 were Celtic Longboats and two Pembrokeshire Longboats were allocated Formula 1 style grid positions. Racing against the river flow for approximately six miles, with a turn back to the rowing club and then a sprint finish.
The weather on the day was bright but cloudy, with little wind, and the river flow was moderate, perfect conditions.
The event attracted rowers from 12 clubs, many from Wales, including Aberdyfi, Aberystwyth, Beaumaris, Barry, Deganwy, Llangrannog, Ynys Mon, and we also saw teams from Clevedon, Pengwern (Shrewsbury) and hosts SARC.
As the rowers arrived, old friends greeted each other, helping unload and launch each other’s boats. There was an excitement in the air, buzzing with apprehension, but optimism.
MYC Porthmadog Men in Celtic Longboat ‘Madog’ made a good start and soon a battle ensued with the men from Beaumaris in ‘Cybi’. This battle for position continued for much of the race.
MYC Porthmadog ladies in ‘Fleetwing’ were drawn on the last but one row of the grid.
Ladies Captain, Lisa Steele described the start of the race as “somewhat chaotic!” as Fleetwing had many boats to contend with and no clear water.
Very soon Fleetwing was battling with a mixed crew boat from Aberystwyth who were not going to make it easy for them, with boats colliding under the first bridge and Aberystwyth going under Fleetwings oars.
Fleetwing’s crew gathered their thoughts and settled in to a rhythm and started to make their way through the field.
In crew were Debbie Hughes (cox), Clare Oates (stroke), Ruth Taylor, Lisa Steele and Wendy Grainge.
As the crew dug in Debbie managed to avoid all obstacles and low water which helped their progress.
Lisa later described the race as hard going and remembered the team going quiet as they concentrated on following Clare’s stroke.
Lisa said: “I don’t think any of us realised where we were on the course as we just kept going. We had a battle with ‘Yellow’ a mixed Pembroke boat, who did not want us to pass through.”
Cox Debbie made the call to take the pressure off the crew as there was a bottle neck ahead and with the ‘turn time’ approaching, Debbie wanted clear water to make her turn.
Fleetwing turned well, making full use of the Severn’s river flow and as they headed back downstream the team could see what was happening to the other crews as the boats struggled to turn in busy water.
This gave Fleetwing a boost and they started pulling away, with no boats managing to catch up or overtake them as they headed back to the finish.
Clare in stroke kept Fleetwings rate consistent and made good progress, overtaking five boats on the return leg.
As the Pengwern Rowing Club came into view, Fleetwing entered the sprint phase of the race. With a decision to keep the same stroke rate but increase the power they pulled hard, made a good turn at the buoy at English Bridge for the last stint to the finish.
Debbie encouraged her crew throughout, keeping the team racing at their optimum, and Lisa recalls the crew having a boost of energy as they pulled towards the finish line and taking first place in the ladies race.
MYC’s boat Madog continued to mark Beaumaris Mens team in Cybi, with Madog leading for most of the way upstream against the flow, in second place behind Aberdyfi mens boat.
As Madog and Cybi pushed against the river flow the teams started shouting friendly banter at each other with coxs’ searching for the fastest water
At 1.25pm the Celtics were neck and neck and as the battle continued past Berwick House Cybi took second position which she held to the end of the race. MYC Porthmadog mens team in Madog came 3rd boat home out of the field of 22.
In crew were Neil Wallace (Cox) Jerry Gilbertson (stroke) Ian Williamson, Robin O’Brien and Bob Chamberlain. Crewing Cybi were Richard Fisher (Cox) Mike Thorn (stroke) Andrew Challis Jones, Lee Williams and Geraint Hughes.
After verification the final results for the women’s race were; 1st MYC Porthmadog in Fleetwing, 2nd Aberdyfi in Clychau and 3rd Llangrannog in Crannogwen.
The men’s race results were 1st Aberdyfi in Afon, 2nd Beaumaris in Cybi and 3rd MYC Porthmadog in Madog. The total race distance for MYC Porthmadog was around 13.75 miles.
It was a great first race of the season and thanks must go to SARC and the Pengwern Rowing Club for hosting.
The next race will be the Pembrokeshire Yacht Club Wreck Race on the 12th April at Milford Haven. This is a challenge race and aims to raise money for the Meningitis Research Foundation. MYC Porthmadog will be entering a mixed team and hope for more success.
If you are interested in rowing or would like to find out more about Madoc Yacht Club please contact us on madog-rowing.co.uk or [email protected]