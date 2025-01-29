WITH six weeks to go before the Welsh Sea Rowing Celtic Long Boat season starts, Madog Yacht Club, Rowing in Porthmadog have been preparing for a busy year, writes Lynne Gilbertson.
2024 was a great year for the club, recruiting 24 new rowers and on the final challenge race of the year, Monster the Loch in Scotland, a crew of MYC rowers came in first place in their class and broke the record, previously held by Beaumaris.
The winter has been busy, with hardy rowers taking to the water on most days and to keep the rowers race fit they also introduced the Mixed Boat Challenge (MBC).
All members are welcome and teams are picked out of the hat to ensure rowers of all abilities get a chance to take part, each rower accumulating points.
The last challenge for the 24/25 season is scheduled for 22 February, at the end of which, the winner will be announced.
Bonus points can be awarded for providing cake at the post race coffee in Madog Yacht Club!
The MBC has been a great success with only the odd named storm getting in the way of competitive fun
Most Saturdays the new novices row, with the coaches there to develop their skills and become part of MYC ‘s community.
Every Thursday evening the rowers go to Porthmadog Leisure Centre, Byw’n lach Glaslyn for circuit training and trainer Rob has certainly put them through their paces. A big thank you must go to the centre staff for their support.
A few of the female members are also training to take part in the Pen Llŷn SheUltra, a 50km walk on the Llŷn Peninsula, starting at Abersoch and finishing in Pwllheli.
They have been walking regularly, increasing their distance in all weathers. This is a women’s cancer charity fundraiser event, which will be held on 12 April.
A small section of rowers who have previously cycled hundreds of miles to raise money and awareness for the RNLI are off again, across to the east coast this time although the exact routes and dates are yet to be confirmed.
MYC has also welcomed a new Commodore, Kaz Spring, who is no stranger to rowing, having competed in the Ocean To City and Great London River Races last year.
Kaz, who works full time at the Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railway as personal sssistant to the director and general manager, said: “As Commodore of the Madog Yacht Club, my vision is to lead our club into an era of growth, excellence and community connection, guided by our core values of camaraderie, sportsmanship and environmental stewardship.
“I aim to enhance the experience of all our members and strengthen our presence in the local community, through annual regattas, league and UK wide races and social events that solidify our reputation as a vibrant and active club.
“My goal is to leave behind a club that is stronger, more connected and more sustainable than ever before.
“By working together with the MYC Board and our members, I believe we can create lasting memories and ensure the continued success of the Madog Yacht Club for years to come.”
The first rowing race of the year is scheduled for 15 March, the Montford Challenge, hosted by Shropshire Adventure Rowing Club, on the River Severn at Shrewsbury.
This is a challenging race against the flow of an often flooded river, where MYC have previously won, but certainly a tough opening event for the year.
If anyone would like to join the club or get more information please contact MYC on [email protected] or have a look at madog-rowing.co.uk