THE London Great River Race is an annual spectacular boat race on the river Thames covering 21.6 miles and open to any traditional, coxed boat propelled by oars or paddles, writes Doris O’Keefe.
The race is London’s River Marathon. It’s a spectacular boat race covering 21.6 miles from Millwall in the East to Richmond in the West, travelling under London’s famous bridges.
It appeals to every level of competitor, from dedicated athletes who come every year to beat their records to those who simply enjoy laughter, fancy dress and making money for their charity.
The first ever Great River Race was held in 1988 and has always been for 'fixed seat' only craft.
Each boat must carry a passenger, following the tradition of the Thames Watermen's Cutters.
Although competitive for some, it is also a great, fun and colourful day for all.
Aberdyfi Rowing Club has been taking part for many years, and this year sent two teams down to London - a men's team of Kevin Evans, Tom Jones, James Raymond, Matt Raymond, Ian Andrews and Jake Metcalfe, and a mixed team of Rhian Jones, Izzy Cloves, Mark Cloves, Ellie Cloves , Peter Ince and Neil Bullman.
Men's captain Kevin Evans said: "After another successful season of racing we wanted to finish the year by entering the GRR and hopefully win back the medals we won last year.
“However, training for the river race this year has proved challenging due to some extremely difficult rowing conditions lately, but nevertheless both teams trained hard at every opportunity.
"Finally the boats were prepared and fine tuned by Ian Andrews, ensuring they were in great shape for race day, the teams loaded the boats ready for Tom Jones - who once again stepped up to do the towing- and we were ready to go.
“There were about 300 boats competing on race day so there is always a staggered start.
“With our mixed team not far behind the men at the start line, our numbers were called and off we went -full speed ahead.
"It wasn't long before we started passing other boats and that's when I knew we would do well.
“The conditions were good this year and after hard rowing from the team, the finish line was in sight for us.
“Jake, in stroke position, took us strongly over the line and we finished first in our class again this year, in a time of 2 hours 30 minutes and were 7th overall , which is a great achievement."
He added: “We then watched our mixed team crossing the line shortly after us in a time of 2 hours, 48 minutes - a brilliant result too - first mixed team and fifth Celtic longboat out of 29, and 25th overall.
“As men's captain I'd like to thank both teams for their outstanding performances in the GRR.
“It is a wonderful experience to be rowing under London's bridges and to be part of this spectacle of over 2,500 competitors competing for 37 trophies in such a colourful, enjoyable and prestigious event.
"Aberdyfi Rowing Club has once again performed brilliantly as a club this year, so a big thank you too to all our rowers for training so hard throughout the year. Let's keep the momentum going ready for next season.”
