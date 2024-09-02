Aberaeron 61 Pembroke Dock Quins 10
HAVING come close in last year's campaign, Aberaeron began welcomed Pembroke Dock in the first round of this year's Pembrokeshire Cup, writes Parry Evans.
The hosts were missing a few of their regulars but the incoming personnel slotted in admirably and produced an impressive display.
Early pressure from the home side soon bore fruit, the first try by Mathew Harries also converted by the wing and quickly followed by an opener for hooker Owain Bonsall with Steffan DJ Jones adding the extras.
Jones had a fine afternoon with the boot adding seven conversions including touchline efforts.
The Quins possessed a big pack and made use of their bulk to reduce the deficit with a converted try.
This however was a rare threat and there were further tries before the break with a typical Dafydd Llewelyn effort followed by an excellent break by man of the march Dilwyn Harries, playing at outside halve and orchestrating much of the openings.
Quins did add a penalty but this had a little bearing on the result.
After the resumption, the pattern remained the same, with another Llewelyn special opening the floodgates.
With result safe, it was then time to introduce a flurry of substitutes to gain play time, and the fresh legs were responsible for the remaining points.
Fin Webb was first off the mark and a quick double by Bruce Gaskell was followed with a last minute effort by Osian Davies, highlighting the strength in depth within the squad.