IT was not to be for Aberaeron as they failed at the last hurdle in their pursuit of the silverware of the Pembrokeshire Cup with a 37-27 defeat against Tenby on Saturday.
A first final appearance found the Seagulls up against a Tenby side who next year will play in two divisions higher and they showed why as they dictated the first half to open up an unassailable advantage at the break.
During this period they crossed for three tries to register 20 points with a sole penalty from Rhodri Jenkins in reply.
Battling against a heavier pack Aberaeron relied on minimal possession and although on the back foot showed determination with prop Ceri Davies leading the way with some strong forays.
After the restart they reduced the deficit with another penalty only for the Wizards to extend their lead with a well constructed converted try.
As the half progressed Aberaeron found new resilience and although they conceded another try and penalty, it was they that finished strongest with three tries to take the second half glory.
A penalty try gave the boost for a fight back and the introduction of Rhys Jones, Bobby Jones and stalwart Owain Wozencroft increased momentum.
Tenby were subjected to desperate defence which resulted in yellow and red cards, and Aberaeron were rewarded for new found belief with two close range tries.
Hooker Jones was the first to scramble over and the scoring was completed with Aberaeron's man of the match Hefin Williams getting his reward for a determined display.
Whilst there was jubilation for Tenby at the final whistle, Aberaeron can be proud of their second half fight back and look back at a fine season and much encouragement for the next campaign.