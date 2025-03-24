Aberaeron 61 Cefneithin 5
Admiral National League 3 West
FOLLOWING the disappointment with Welsh performances over the last fortnight, club rugby returned to Parc Drefach on Saturday with Aberaeron hoping to maintain their push for promotion, writes Parry Evans.
Visitors Cefneithin may not be having the best of seasons, but complacency often comes into play on such occasions.
The hosts opened the scoring with a fine try from flanker Bruce Gaskell with Rhodri Jenkins slotting the conversions for the first of his eight successes but that was their only success in the opening quarter as a combination of dour defence and Aberaeron being guilty of indiscretions amounted to frustration amongst the home ranks.
And it took some combined individualism to get the scoreboard moving with a five-try salvo before the break.
Pace and vision combined to create openings in the visitors’ defence which Cefneithin were unable defend with centre Jenkins the first to weave his way through.
Dyfrig Dafis quickly added his name to the list and a solo effort from Jac Crompton finally eased any tensions.
The forwards not to be outdone were rewarded with a score from hooker Owain Bonsall, but it was anther backline move that allowed captain Morgan Llewelyn to scythe through for a 40-point advantage at the break.
An early try by wing Steffan D J Jones extended the gap after the restart, but Cefneithin finally got their due reward for a battling display with a corner try and avoid the whitewash.
Final honours however went to the hosts, firstly flanker Osian Davies benefiting from a rolling maul and directly from the restart Llewelyn showing turn of pace for his second of the day.
A comfortable success for Aberaeron in their quest promotion but next up is a home encounter with leaders Tycroes, which will have a major bearing in the season's final standings.