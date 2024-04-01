AFTER a nine week layoff, Admiral National League 3 West A rugby returned to Parc Drefach on Saturday.
Promotion is still very much in the balance for the top four teams in the league and the first up for Aberaeron was Laugharne, fresh from their Welsh Cup exploits.
Whilst they lag behind in the points column, they do have several rearranged games and destiny in their own hands.
Aberaeron got off to the perfect start with a well constructed try, flanker Bruce Gaskill taking the final pass, allowing Rhodri Jenkins to add the extras.
Unfortunately this proved to be a false dawn as the visitors controlled the rest of the half with flyhalf Nico Setaro dictating play. They scored two tries and 13 points from Setaro’s boot with the only reply a penalty from Jenkins.
An early Setaro penalty increased the advantage after the restart and it took until the last quarter for the home side to find their feet.
New found forward pressure subjected the visitors to desperate defence and they were forced to concede a penalty try.
Within minutes a further onslaught brought another opening and hooker Rhys Jones crossed to create an interesting finale.
Alas it was not to be and Aberaeron will reflect on their first half performance which in the end will have a bearing on the season's ambitions.