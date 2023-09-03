A tough assignment to start the season was made no easier by Aberaeron’s lacklustre start, as they were forced to play catch up rugby all afternoon down in Laugharne.
Laugharne 25 Aberaeron 19, Admiral League 3 West A
A nightmare first 20 minutes saw two tries and a penalty for the home side, with Aberaeron also losing centre Rhodri Jenkins to an injury early on.
Despite the tepid start to the game, Aeron began asserting themselves in the second quarter and chased down the 15-3 lead, mainly through the boot of Steff Rees, whom landed four penalties in the half to keep in touch at the break.
Indiscretion from the restart meant another case of catch up for the Gulls, with Laugharne sneaking another try to open a 22-12 lead.
Aberaeron buckled down after this, and began playing some of the rugby we know they can put together.
A try for wing-come-centre Dyfrig Dafis, following a mesmerising Morgan Llewelyn break provided hope for the visiting support.
Try as they might though, over-exuberance and lack of composure meant that the visitors were left frustrated as the only other score came via a penalty from the Laugharne outside half.
This left Aberaeron with the scant consolation of a losing bonus point and must now, regather and focus on a first home league game next up against Pembroke Dock Quins.
The club’s second team the Gwylanod were also in action in their league, against Dreigiau Emlyn.
For 50 minutes the scores were level courtesy of an excellent Steffan Jones penalty, but the opening period of the second half saw a defensive lapse which resulted in a 15 minute four-try salvo for the visitors, giving the final scoreline a rather flattering final result.
Credit to the younger contingent for the effort, especially the front eight who were marshalled well by captain Gethin Dafis and Lewis Tomlins with Bruce Gaskell at hooker typifying the energy and commitment of the younger members of the squad.