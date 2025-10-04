The legacy extends to the next generation, with two of Glyn's grandsons, Steffan and Hefin currently wearing the Aberaeron colours on the field, with grand-daughter Catrin also an integral part of the club as a team physio, and Ffion, Siona, Alaw and Deian have also played in the Aberaeron colours ensuring that the family name remains synonymous with the club's spirit and values.