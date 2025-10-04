ABERAERON Rugby Club have paid tribute to Glyn Rees, a true stalwart of the club who passed away this week.
As one of the club's founding members and its very first captain, his influence and legacy shaped the very fabric of Aberaeron RFC from its earliest days to the present.
He was not just a founding member in title; he was one of the key drivers in bringing together a group of enthusiastic players and community members to establish the club.
His vision, dedication, and tireless work laid the foundations for what would become a proud and enduring rugby tradition in Aberaeron.
As the first captain, Glyn set the tone both on and off the pitch.
He led by example - his sportsmanship, determination, and commitment were evident every time he pulled on the jersey.
Teammates remember him as an inspirational leader who commanded respect, not through words alone, but through his actions and unyielding passion for the game.
A Family Legacy
Since 1977, the contribution of the Rees family to Aberaeron RFC has been extraordinary.
Glyn's sons, Hywel and Euryl, both proudly followed in their father's footsteps, not only playing for the club but also captaining the side and continuing the tradition of leadership and commitment Glyn began.
Sally, Meinir and families were also an important part of the development and running of the club – and continue to be to this day.
The legacy extends to the next generation, with two of Glyn's grandsons, Steffan and Hefin currently wearing the Aberaeron colours on the field, with grand-daughter Catrin also an integral part of the club as a team physio, and Ffion, Siona, Alaw and Deian have also played in the Aberaeron colours ensuring that the family name remains synonymous with the club's spirit and values.
The entire Rees family has become an integral part of Aberaeron RFC, supporting the club in countless ways both on and off the pitch.
Their involvement in matches, organisational roles, and community activities exemplifies the unity and dedication that Glyn championed throughout his life.
The club posted: “As we mourn Glyn's passing, we also celebrate a life well-lived. His legacy will live on in every match played. Aberaeron RFC owes much to his wisdom, kindness, and unwavering dedication.
”Over and above his contribution to Aberaeron RFC, he will also be remembered as a true gentleman and a respected farmer.
“There will be a time to remember with fondness Glyn’s contributions to the club.
“However, at present, it is with sadness that we extend our condolences to his wife Sally, Hywel, Euryl, and Meinir, along with their families.
“For all of us associated with Aberaeron RFC, it has truly been a privilege to know him and to have been part of the same club family.
“The outpouring of support and memories from across the community is a true reflection of the impact he had on so many lives.
“Rest in peace, Glyn. Your spirit will forever be a part of Aberaeron RFC.”
As a mark of respect, Parc Drefach will be silent on Saturday, and both games against Carmarthen Athletic have been postponed. The club encourages everyone to take this time to remember Glyn and the immense contribution he made to Aberaeron RFC.
