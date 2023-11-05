Prior to this encounter, the league table showed these two sides level on points albeit the visitors having played one game less.
Aberaeron 57 Pembroke 0, Admiral National League 3 West A
So it promised to be an interesting encounter with considerable competition in the early promotion challenge.
As it transpired, early nervous tension was quickly diminished as Aberaeron produced one of their most disciplined performances in many a season and in the process highlighting the chasm in skill between the two sides.
From the off there was a determined display of solid forward domination aided by an expansive backline who created openings at regular intervals.
With the front row of stalwarts Danton, Wozencraft and young Rhys Jones laying the foundation opportunities came early on and they soon capitalised with a well worked try from Dyfrig Dafis, and opportunistic efforts from Gethin Jenkins and captain Morgan Llewelyn for a 21 point advantage at halfway.
Following the oranges, the opening minutes were somewhat subdued with the home defence containing any risk and contrary to previous showings excelling in discipline .
A constant supply of lineout ball through Llyr Davies and Richard Francis soon gave momentum and Llewelyn gained his second followed quickly by the most popular of the afternoon with Gethin Dafis sidestepping the defence to considerable celebration.
Next came arguably the try of the afternoon as Gethin Jenkins weaved and cajoled his path from midway for his second and Mathew Harries was to soon benefit from another opening for his first try for the club.
Not to be outdone the crowning glory came in the final minute as the backs released wing Ifan Davies who outpaced the defence to crown a perfect afternoon.
Even with the eight try haul, mention also to the boot of Rhodri Jenkins whose 17 point haul consisted of a penalty and seven conversions with several touchline efforts, to compliment a perfect afternoon for the considerable home support.