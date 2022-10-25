Aberaeron take bragging rights against rivals Llanybydder
Aberaeron big squad proved a considerable factor in their success
Llanybydder 13 Aberaeron 42
Admiral National League 3 West A
Local rivalry resumed on Saturday with Aberaeron making the short trip to Parc O J.
Both sides were missing regulars, but whereas the home side don’t have the luxury of a big squad, the depth in Aberaeron’s proved a considerable factor in the success on the day.
Playing with the elements, the hosts were quickly off the mark with a penalty from Llyr Tobias.
The lead however was short lived as a penalty try resulted from a concentrated effort on the home line.
That proved a turning point as the Aberaeron back line clicked into gear, creating openings at will with pace in abundance.
Flanker Dafydd Davies was the first to benefit with his second try of the season and young centre Gethin Jenkins then added to his season’s try count with an opportunist effort for the first of his brace. Not to be outdone fellow centre Dyfrig Dafis was on hand to finish off another period of deft handling, thereby claiming the important bonus point.
Rhodri Jenkins added a third conversion to increase the advantage but after being on the back foot for much of the half Llan made a concerted effort near half time and were rewarded with a try from Llyr Davies, leaving a 28-8 scoreline at the break.
Aberaeron took the opportunity to give the bench a runout as the second period commenced and for a while it disrupted the fluency created earlier, and this gave encouragement to the hosts, and it was they who subjected the visitors to a period of heavy pressure, only to fail to cross the whitewash.
With the away support sensing an unlikely comeback, nerves were relieved as Dafis finished off another opening to extend the lead.
Llan were finally rewarded for their second half fightback with a second try from Llyr Davies, but it was Aberaeron who had the final say when a barnstorming break from Bobby Jones gave centre Jenkins a clear run to the line, with Rhodri Thomas adding the final points of the afternoon.
With the heavens opening, the final whistle signalled an end to an entertaining contest played in excellent spirit and well refereed by Rowan Musson.
Swansea Uplands will be next up at Parc Drefach on Saturday in the final match of the WRU cup mini league.
