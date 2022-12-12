Aberaeron 18 Lampeter 17
Admiral National League 3 West A
With both teams enjoying encouraging starts to the campaign, bragging rights were very much at stake at Parc Drefach on Saturday.
With the weather affecting other local matches, the fixture attracted a sizeable and vociferous following, who were to witness a titanic battle with a dramatic conclusion.
With the weather reasonable at the first whistle, the first period was reasonably balanced and Aberaeron recovering well for a ten all scoreline at the break.
The hosts were first off the mark when Rhodri Jenkins struck an excellent touchline penalty following a series of indiscretions by Lampeter.
But despite pressing to further the advantage, they were rocked back with the Lampeter backline’s adventurous and expansive play resulting in a quickfire double to take the advantage.
The first resulted in recycling loose possession, and swift full back Rhys Douglas outpacing the home defence to cross in the corner.
Minutes later a clearance and chase from his own 22 by Tomos Jones saw the centre caught short of the home line, only for namesake Osian to be on hand to cross under the posts. With the conversion seemingly a formality, quick thinking by nimble scrum half Tudur Jenkins charged down the attempt, and this proved to be crucial at the final whistle.
The home eight continued to take the game to their opponents with the front row more than a match and they were to be rewarded with a close range try by hooker Sion Evans with Jenkins conversions levelling the score.
A downpour after the break made playing difficult with numerous spills of the greasy ball and this resulted into a forward battle.
Aberaeron regained the lead with another Jenkins penalty, only for Lampeter to raise their game with the minutes ticking down, and they were to demonstrate their own forward power with a try for No8 Brynmor Jones, with the conversion successful this time.
The restart resulted in a penalty conceded which gave advantage close to the Lampeter line and the resultant lineout saw a concerted drive with most of the backs involved, and a jubilant Daf Lloyd credited with the score with the final move of the match.
A gripping encounter with the result always in the balance, Aberaeron will enjoy the bragging rights at least until the return encounter in April.