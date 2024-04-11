ABERAERON are gearing up for a big finish to the season with two Admiral National League 3 West A fixtures to fulfil and a Pembrokeshire Cup final to look forward to.
Aeron ran in 12 tries in their 80-0 win against visitors St Davids last time out and will look to take that form into Saturday’s huge game against leaders Cardigan.
(Rhys Hafod)
This local derby will be Aberaeron’s final home game at Parc Drefach of the campaign before they visit Haverforwest the following Saturday.
The date and venue for Aeron’s Pembrokeshire Cup final against Tenby United has been confirmed as Parc Lloyd Thomas, Crymych on 11 May.