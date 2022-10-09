Aberaeron win absorbing encounter against Cardigan
A cup clash against Betws is next up for Aberaeron
Aberaeron 36 Cardigan 20
Admiral National League 3 West A
A welcome return of league rugby saw Aberaeron entertain Cardigan in the first home encounter of the season at Parc Drefach.
A considerable support had gathered for both sides in what turned out to be a competitive encounter and a game of two halves.
The hosts had got off to a perfect start with a Rhodri Jenkins penalty only to be pegged back firstly by a Llyr Davies penalty and then by a Tom Taylor response, converted by Davies.
For most of the half the home side were second best as Cardigan strove to create openings whilst Aberaeron huffed and puffed with many a promising move falling short at the last.
Not unexpected a penalty from Davies extended the advantage with ominous signs as half time beckoned but a series of rolling mauls led to an opportunity to strike back and versatile Bobby Jones emerged with the ball to register the first of what was to lead to a hat trick for the afternoon.
This was the perfect fillip for the restart with swift interchange opportunities along the home backline finally clicking. Speed and guile paved the way for the turnaround and Jones was the first to benefit with a close range effort.
Aberaeron enjoyed majority possession from the set pieces in the second period especially from the lineouts where Llyr Davies continued to impress alongside Bleddyn Thomas. Quick possession from deep in home territory led to a try from captain Morgan Llewelyn following a break from brother Dafydd with prop Kuba Polonski showing remarkable pace to transfer the final pass, Jenkins adding the extras.
A barnstorming Jones completed his hat trick taking would be defenders on the way and Dafydd Llewelyn completed a move which started on his own line to complete the home scoring.
Not to be outdone Cardigan had the final say alas to no avail and they were rewarded a penalty try at the death to complete an absorbing encounter. Both sides can take credit for a hard fought encounter and focus now turns to the cup for Aberaeron with Betws the visitors next Saturday.
