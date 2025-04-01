Aberaeron 17 Tycroes 19
Admiral National League 3 West
FOR the third time this campaign Aberaeron once again suffered last minute drama against bogey side Tycroes in their push for promotion, writes Parry Evans.
After narrow earlier defeats in cup and league, this again was a painful reminder of the narrow margins between success and failure with the setback making a considerable dent in this year's promotion ambitions.
The success virtually assures elevation for the visitors but Aberaeron will now need to complete the campaign with three away successes to join them next season.
Aberaeron shaded the first period and had a five point advantage at the break but will rue several missed opportunities which in the end proved crucial at the final whistle.
The heavier opponents pack supplemented by use of the permit system proved their main weapon, and were responsible for keeping a foot hold in the game.
The hosts had shown their attacking ambitions from the first whistle and were rewarded when fullback Jac Cromption was on hand to benefit from a searing break by scrum half Dafydd Llewelyn to open the scoring but from the restart pressure on home defence resulted in a pushover try to bring the scores level.
Back came the hosts and they were to regain the lead with a well constructed try in the corner by wing Steffan DJ Jones.
The bulk in the away eight once again came to the fore and another push over try which was converted gave Tycroes a narrow lead.
Aberaeron's purple patch came late in the half, encamped for long periods near the whitewash and they were rewarded with a try by man of the match Rhodri Jenkins which he duly converted, but several missed chances were to prove crucial in the final reckoning.
The second half developed into a battle of attrition with Tycroes gaining confidence with the clock ticking down and with ten additional minutes added, heavy pressure finally told with a penalty try to regain the lead.
Not to be outdone Aberaeron fought back and were rewarded with a long range penalty to win the match but the attempt sailed narrowly wide, with obvious jubilation in the away ranks.
Ambitions still remain but will depend on three away successes to secure promotion.