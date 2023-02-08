Aberystwyth's Josh Hathaway retains his place on the wing for England U20s in their Six Nations tie against Italy on Friday.
The ex-Ysgol Penglais pupil was in rampant form in England's 41-36 victory over Scotland last week, running in three tries in the first 15 minutes.
Hathaway will be hoping to carry that performance into Friday night's game, which takes place at Kingsholm Stadium, the home of Gloucester where Josh plays his club rugby.
England U20s head coach Alan Dickens said: "The players are back in camp and have had a good few days of preparation. We’re now looking forward to our match against Italy at Kingsholm Stadium and will take a settled side into the fixture.
"All teams in this year’s Six Nations are quality sides. We saw Italy push France until the final whistle last week, so a full 80-minute performance will be needed against them on Friday."
England U20s vs Italy U20s will kick-off at 7pm on Friday, 10 February.