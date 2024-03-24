ABERYSTWYTH RFC put in a solid home performance to beat struggling Whitland RFC, running in six tries to win 36-15 and gain a winning bonus point in their Admiral National League One West, writes Graham Harris.
The visitors should be commended in fielding a side, but unfortunately the game was played throughout with uncontested scrums and Whitland playing the game a player short.
Aber were quickly on the attack from their kick off, rucking the ball up to Whitland’s 22 metre line and a three quarter move was finished off by centre Carwyn Evans bursting through to score a try converted by Dylan Benjamin.
After a period of disjointed play, Aber began to play more fluent rugby which resulted in flyhalf Benjamin breaking from deep in his half, passing to Iestyn Thomas in open play who burst through a tattered Whitland defence to supply a telling pass for Evan Rowbotham to score an unconverted try.
Whitland picked up the pace on the restart and after a tapped penalty and rucks deep in Aber’s 22 metres, the visitors’ centre Gino Setaro scored an unconverted try.
Aber were soon back on the attack and a good line break and work in the loose by the Aber forwards resulted in Iestyn Thomas crossing for an unconverted try.
The second half scoring started with Whitland’s flyhalf Scott Newton converting a penalty into points from 35 metres.
Aber steadily pushed play back deep into the visitors’ half, and a scrum to Aber and solid rucking saw Will Caron cross over for a converted try.
The hosts cleared their lines from the restart and pushed play up the field.
Following a quickly tapped Aber penalty, a precise cross field kick was well taken on the run by winger Jones who sprinted in for an unconverted try.
The adrenaline was pumping now, and Aber tapped another penalty and forced the visitors to clear with a defensive kick that was fielded on Aber’s 10 metre line by Ben Jones who started a strong, scything run through the Whitland defence from 50 metres out, scoring an impressive solo converted try under the posts.
Whitland kept on playing and tapped any penalties and rucked well to put pressure on Aber’s try line, and the final play resulted in Trystan Rees scoring a converted try for the visitors.
Definitely a game of two halves. The first half was a close, dour encounter, with both sides coming to terms with uncontested scrums and the lack of front-foot possession from scrums.
Aber ended the half with two quick tries that set up a much better second half performance by the hosts with ball in hand to exploit gaps in the visitors defence.