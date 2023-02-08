Aberystwyth RFC’s U14s and U15s are both through to the semi-finals of the Pembrokeshire Cup.
The U14s defeated Haverfordwest 29-10 in their quarter-final.
It started shaky again for the home team as the visitors dominated for the first 10 minutes, bossing the ruck and the breakdown area.
Aberystwyth then started to take part in the game and fought their way back into the game at times throwing the ball around and using the pace of the backs.
Although not playing as well as they can, Aberystwyth kept fighting and thanks to a length of the pitch try by Josh Cann they then started to pull away on the scoreboard.
The U15s travelled to Pembrokeshire where they dominated Haverfordwest to win 50-0.
Following a run of good form, head coach Wyn Morris demanded no let-up in intensity and accuracy from his squad and he was not disappointed.
In the early exchanges Aberystwyth found good field positions with intelligent, probing kicks.
It was soon evident that Aberystwyth were the physically dominant side and despite some early handling errors they began to punch holes in the Haverfordwest defensive line, culminating in a series of first half tries, a combination of excellent forward drives and fast, expansive running in the three-quarters.
Haverfordwest, a new and developing team were a credit to their club with their dogged determination but the relentless attack from Aberystwyth took its toll and tries began to flow.
Scores came from Cater Norris, Tomos James, Penbanc, Steff Gillies, Hari Turnpenny, Jayden Erasmus, Llyr McSweeney, Mikey Whistance. Steffan Jones was accurate with conversions.
The tireless travelling fans were much appreciated by the team and coaches.
Other junior results were: Lampeter U10s 10 Aberystwyth U10s 25, Carmarthen U10s 25 Aberystwyth U10s 5, Aberystwyth U11s 45 Llanidloes U11s 25, Bro Ffestiniog U12s 50 Aberystwyth U12s 0, Haverfordwest U13s 10 Aberystwyth U13s 26.