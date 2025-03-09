ABERYSTWYTH Ladies beat Llanidloes Ladies 34 - 15 in a friendly home match on Friday night at Cae Plascug, writes Graham Harris.
In an open and flowing game Aber Ladies scored six tries to the visitors’ three, and put in a strong performance in both halves of the match. Since re-forming in October last year, this was the team's fourth friendly match, and one in which the squad showed great promise for the future.
Both sides coped well with the soft ground conditions. Llanidloes had the stronger scrum, but Aber were dominant in rucks and the loose.
Aber were soon pressing into the visitors’ half with good lineout work resulting in a move by the backs and Aber full back Cerys Haf Davies scoring an unconverted try.
A tapped penalty close to the Llanidloes try line allowed Aber captain and number 8 Sian Heke to score an unconverted try.
From the restart, Llanidloes gained momentum with solid rucks taking play up to Aber's try line, but a penalty to the home side relieved the pressure.
Aber poached the ball from a Llanidloes ruck and cleared with a box kick to Llanidloes' 10 metre line.
A good Aber scrum released quick ball to centre Aisha Nutting who broke several tackles and passed outside to Ffion Williams to run in for a try converted by Jen Lawrence.
Llanidloes' scrummaging was disrupting clean ball for Aber from their scrums, and a breakaway interception on half way by Llanidloes back Jaz Pugh resulted in an unconverted try before the interval.
Aber were soon back deep in Llanidloes territory with confident ball handling by the forwards. A tapped Aber penalty, rucks 5 metres out, and Aber's scrum half Crisial Llywelyn scored a try converted by Jen Lawrence.
An injury in the Llanidloes front row meant uncontested scrums.
Aber's dominance in the loose was rewarded with a penalty, which was tapped, and quick ball from rucks in Llanidloes' 22 metres was passed out wide for Cerys Haf Davies to score an unconverted try.
Good handling by Aber's backs on the restart moved the play quickly up field and Cerys Haf Davies ran round the edge of a narrow Llanidloes defence to score an unconverted try.
Llanidloes were now stung into concerted action, and tapped penalties against Aber were rewarded with an unconverted try by Emma Hughes.
The visitors were finishing the stronger side, moving the ball wide with good moves by the backs, which was finally rewarded with an unconverted try in the corner by Jess Jones.
Both sides contributed to an entertaining and well contested friendly. Hopefully both teams will continue to progress and soon gain league status.