ABERYSTWYTH put up a valiant display on the road against Kidwelly, but mistakes in both halves allowed the home side to win this Admiral National League One West game 41-27, writes Graham Harris.
On a sunny day, with a strong gusty wind blowing down the pitch, Kidwelly kicked off with the wind and quickly scored three points from a penalty kick.
Aber’s defence was caught flat-footed when quick scrum ball for Kidwelly on halfway was spread wide and saw home side winger Squire score a converted try.
Aber’s pack was scrummaging well and gaining quick ball but Aber could not exert enough pressure and had to settle for three points from a penalty.
Kidwelly gained possession from an Aber knock on and poor tackling by the visitors let centre Davies cross for a converted try.
The home side were soon back on the attack and, despite resolute Aber defence, Kidwelly centre O’Reilly scored another converted try.
Aber pushed back from the restart and good play in the loose saw captain Charlie Thomas score a converted try. Unfortunately a head injury whilst scoring meant Thomas had to retire from the field.
An Aber clearing kick from their 22 metres was charged down and Kidwelly’s flanker Scourfield scored an unconverted try.
Aber kept playing open rugby and a break by Ben Jones and good ruck work allowed Aber full back Matthew Jacobs to score an unconverted try.
Half time score: Kidwelly 29 Aberystwyth 15
The second half restarted with Aber putting pressure on the Kidwelly defence with rucks and scrums deep in the hosts’ 22 metres.
The ball was held up over the line, and from the Kidwelly drop out Aber pressed close again with scrummaging penalties and a dominant pack but could not score.
The home side cleared to halfway and from open play their scrum half Morgan scored a converted try.
Aber were now winning more possession and territory but solid defence kept them out, until a good Aber lineout and maul five metres out and Iestyn Thomas scored an unconverted try.
Aber tried to spread play wide whenever possible, but a pass on halfway was intercepted by Kidwelly’s Pearce for a converted try.
Aber continued to play with ball in hand and number 8 Tomos Jenkins scored a converted try from 30 metres out with an impressive side-step on the way.
The game ended with concerted Aber pressure in the last five minutes deep in opposition territory but no further scoring.
Another entertaining match with Aber battling back after allowing the game to slip away with lapses in defence.
Up next for Aberystwyth is a tricky fixture this Saturday at second placed Gorseinion who have lost only three out of their 17 league fixtures this season.