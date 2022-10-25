Aberystwyth lose shape after promising start against Gowerton

Aber’s Steffan Rees widened the gap to 10 – 5 with a penalty but after a period of relentless pressure on the home tryline, the visitors crossed for a converted try and to take the lead for the first time at 10 – 12. Another Rees penalty then put Aber back in the lead at 13 – 12. The hosts looked certain to build on this lead when the ball was fed out to the left where their attack outnumbered Gowerton’s defence by three to two. Unfortunately the inside carrier threw a miss pass which cancelled out the overlap and the defence dealt with the threat without difficulty.