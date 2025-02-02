Pontarddulais 17 Aberystwyth 24
Admiral National League 1 West
ABERYSTWYTH RFC beat Pontarddulais RFC 24 - 17 in their Admiral National League 1 West away fixture on Saturday, writes Graham Harris.
In a close and hard fought match, Aber were unable to convert territorial advantage and goal line pressure into points during the middle section of the game, resulting in a nail-biting finish.
On a sunny, dry day in South Wales, Pontarddulais were off to a flying start, winning a scrum on halfway, and poor Aber tackling allowed their centre Tom Evans to score an unconverted try.
Aber withstood pressure from the restart, the hosts quickly back deep in the visitor's 22 metres. Good scrummaging by Aber, and clearance kicks, pushed play steadily back up the pitch.
Penalties to Aber were kicked for territory and the hosts repelled Aber moves from lineouts and rucks with sound defence.
Pontarddulais clearance kicks were well fielded and returned by the visitor's backs. Aber's forwards were exerting pressure with good line breaks in the loose by Steffan Rattray and Bryn Shepherd.
A well contested period of play saw Pontarddulais advance into Aber's red zone, but good quick ball handling by Aber, and kicking by Benjamin, relieved any danger.
Aber won the ball back in midfield and their backs burst through with breaks by Tommy Sandford and Ben Lloyd Jones pushing play up to the hosts' 22 metres, and Aber number 8 Lee Evans crossing for a try, well converted by Dylan Benjamin.
A Pontarddulais clearance kick to touch allowed Aber centre Ben Lloyd Jones to take a quick lineout to himself, pass inside, and then receive the ball again to sprint 40 metres down the pitch, and excellent support play by Iestyn Thomas resulted in a try converted by Benjamin.
Another Aber break by Carwyn Evans brought play back to the host's 22 metres and an infringement at the breakdown saw Benjamin convert the penalty into points.
Half time score: Pontarddulais 5 Aberystwyth 17.
Pontarddulais soon put pressure back on Aber's try line on the restart. Despite dogged resistance by the visitors, a Pontarddulais lineout 15 metres out resulted in their lock Jacob Miles scoring an unconverted try.
A well won Aber lineout on the host's 22 metre line ended with the ball being held up over the try line.
The Pontarddulais goal line drop kick was fielded by Benjamin who released winger Dafydd Llyr Hywel to break through the defensive line and Aber's hooker Iestyn Thomas scored a second try converted by Benjamin.
Pontarddulais kept pressing hard and from a scrum on Aber's 10 metre line they rucked the ball up to the visitor's red zone.
A quickly tapped penalty and the host's fly half Josh Goss crossed for a converted try.
This set up a nervous last few minutes for Aber, who were now defending a one score lead.
Pontarddulais were unable to convert territorial advantage from late penalties into points, and Aber hung on for the win.
Aber were dominant in phases of the game, with some excellent play by their backs, but did not manage to convert goal line pressure into points. Credit to Pontarddulais for battling throughout and setting up a nail-biting finish.
Another exhilarating game of open rugby from both sides. Aber maintain their winning run in the league.