Aberystwyth power through to next round of Welsh Youth Plate
Aber established early dominance in the forwards and maintained it throughout the game
Ruthin Youth 12 Aberystwyth Youth 43
Wesh Youth Plate
Aber put the previous week’s disappointment at Haverfordwest behind them to overwhelm a strong Ruthin Youth team at the weekend and to progress in style to the next round of the Youth Welsh Plate.
Conditions were good and ideal for open, running rugby. From the kick-off Aber hit the ground running and showed no signs of having just travelled over two hours.
They established early dominance in the forwards and maintained this throughout the game.
This dominance gave the backs a strong platform from which to attack and following some slick handling winger Efan Davies crossed for a try that was converted by outside half Euros Lloyd.
Aber used their dominant pack to gain ground from the restart and this time it was captain Osian James who got the glory with Aber’s second try, again converted by Lloyd to put the visitors ahead by 0 – 14.
This score disguised the fact that Ruthin had been very competitive winning their fair share of possession. But it was Aber who ruled the scoresheet and they soon added another try scored this time by William Beckham crossing in the corner, finishing off some fine interplay between backs and forwards.
The difficult conversion was missed but Aber were 0 – 19 ahead. However, Ruthin capitalised on an Aber error to grab a converted try to close the first half at 7 – 19.
Aber spent much of the opening period of the second half in Ruthin’s half of the field and it was entirely with the run of play that they scored their fourth try.
This was the result of the confidence shown by Aber’s backs as they moved the ball along the line and it was just reward for his hard work that Leo Davies touched down for a great try converted again by Lloyd to extend the visitors’ lead to 7 – 26.
The home side did not show any sign of giving up the fight and it was they who were next to score when they crossed in the corner. The try went unconverted but they had closed the gap to 12 – 26.
Aber’s forwards again upped the tempo enabling open side flanker Elis Nicholas to score a nicely worked try.
The conversion failed but now the visitors’ tails were up and they played some delightful running rugby finished off by the athletic Elis Nicholas bursting through to bag his second try to put Aber ahead by 12 – 36.
The visitors had the final word in this contest when inside centre Rhys Willets-Jones broke through to score under the posts. Lloyd’s conversion gave Aber a well deserved win by 12 - 43
Both sides maintained a positive approach in this contest and contributed equally to a very entertaining game of rugby. Aber’s coaches were also full of praise for the part played by the female referee in making the match an open, flowing and enjoyable spectacle for the supporters.
