In a fast-flowing, open and entertaining match Aberystwyth RFC beat Penclawdd RFC running in eight tries with captain Charles Thomas leading the way with three tries closely followed by vice captain Owain Bonsall with two, writes Graham Harris.
Aberystwyth RFC 50 Penclawdd RFC 19, Admiral National League 1 West
On a still, crisp afternoon in Aberystwyth, with perfect conditions for running rugby, both teams did not disappoint the crowd.
Aber fielded the kick off and quickly rucked the ball into the visitors’ half.
An Aber lineout on Penclawdd’s 22 metre line was well won by the hosts and a break by Tom Slinger allowed Haydn Beal to cross over for a try converted by Dylan Benjamin.
Aber continued to exert pressure on the restart with defensive clearing kicks and good work in the loose resulting in a line break by Aber’s Carwyn Evans and Owain Jones forcing play deep into the visitor’s 22 metres.
A lineout five metres out to Aber, and a rolling maul, saw Owain Bonsall score a converted try.
Aber were now in control, kicking penalty kicks and pinning play close to the visitors’ try line.
Good Aber scrummaging and a move along their three-quarter line created a break for Charles Thomas to score an unconverted try.
Struggling Penclawdd managed to gain a foothold deep in Aber’s 22 metres and a move along their back line allowed the visitors’ Dan Guarneri to score a try converted by Alex Hughes.
Aber were playing well in the loose, continually getting possession from rucks and line breaks over the gain line.
An Aber scrum 25 metres out from Penclawdd’s try line was well won, and Charles Thomas scored a solo converted try from the base of the scrum - the bonus point fourth try.
Penclawdd now started to move the ball wide at every opportunity and a defensive lapse by Aber put the visitors’ Tom Barrington in for a converted try.
Both sides were now playing expansive rugby in ideal conditions, and despite line breaks and good ball handling neither side could add to the score before half time.
Aber were scrummaging well and becoming dominant in the lineouts allowing frequent line breaks deep into the visitors’ half.
Quick thinking close to Penclawdd’s try line, a tapped penalty, and Aber’s Charles Thomas crossed for another converted try.
The visitors were trying to open up the game and from the restart their fly half kicked wide to the wing, the ball was gathered by Penclawdd’s Alex Crawford who scored an unconverted try.
Both sides now wanted to up the tempo and were tapping penalties to keep the ball in play knowing that both defences were fallible and porous.
An Aber penalty was finally kicked to the corner and from the resulting Aber lineout and maul Shaun Evans scored a converted try under the posts.
Aber continued to push for more points and moved the ball well along the backs looking for gaps.
The visitors’ defensive line was broken and Aber rucks five metres out were well defended into touch.
An Aber lineout and rolling maul resulted in Owain Bonsall scoring an unconverted try.
Penclawdd now pushed for a losing four try bonus point but stout Aber defence kept them out.
Due to injuries in the visitors’ pack, scrums were now uncontested.
Loose ball from a Penclawdd ruck deep in Aber’s half saw the hosts’ Kanjasma Fasuluku break through with a weaving 40 metre run, tackled just short of the try line and the ball hastily cleared by Penclawdd.
The Aber lineout that followed, and rolling maul, allowed Iestyn Thomas to score on unconverted try.
A thoroughly entertaining, open match. Aber started brightly and were pegged back by a few defensive lapses that gave the visitors brief hope. Good solid play by Aber in scrum, lineout, rucks and mauls paid dividends in the second half, sealing a convincing all round team performance and win.