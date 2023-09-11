The hosts dealt with Aberaeron’s hard running in attack with sure, first-time tackling, and this contributed very much to their win. The visitors’ centres and back row were a match for their opposite numbers, but they were unable to stop the Athletic’s flowing brand of attacking rugby where unselfish and accurate movement of the ball dazzled the opposition and thoroughly entertained the spectators. Many of the home team on show on Saturday could deservedly play first team rugby this season and, with more experience and continued skills development will, on Saturday’s evidence, be able to hold their own comfortably.