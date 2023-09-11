It was with great relief and delight that Aber supporters were able to watch the club’s second XV in action on Saturday for the first time this season.
Aberystwyth Athletic 34 Gwylanod Aberaeron 12, WRU West Conference
Team coaches and managers Craig Turner and Andy Davies can take a lot of credit for assembling this gifted young squad. Club coach, Iestyn Thomas was on hand to see that the skills and style of play he has brought to the whole senior squad are being employed very effectively throughout.
It was clear from the start that the visitors were more experienced and had weight as well as age advantage. The Athletic’s answer was to play a varied game – using width when possible and close interpassing between backs and forwards when necessary.
The hosts were ahead within a few minutes of the start with a try from flanker, Sion Evans. He was to go on to have a tireless game and was the Athletic’s star on the day. He was involved in everything whether in attack or in defence. Second row forward, Llew Evans was also prominent and was on hand to complete a lovely close-passing move for his side’s second try. The conversion by Iwan Morris took Aber’s lead to 12-0
Honours in the lineouts were even but Aberaeron’s experience and weight advantage gave them the edge in the scrums. However, mid-way through the first half they lost their loose head prop and as they had no prop forward on their bench, the scrums were uncontested for the remainder of the match. This favoured the home forwards as they were able to use their energy to good effect in playing a running game.
Aberaeron had enjoyed territorial advantage and had secured most of the possession throughout the first half and it was entirely with the run of play that they opened their scoring on the stroke of half time, Bobby Jones bursting through the defence to touch down near the posts, converted by full back Iwan Lloyd. This brought the score to 12-7 and it was now anyone’s game.
The visitors’ restart kick was fielded by Sion Evans whose hard running broke tackles down the right wing. The ball went through two more pairs of hands for a glorious try by Njama Fasuluku.
The Athletic were now getting on top as their fitness and willingness to move the ball early and run in support saw them score three more second half tries; a second for Sion Evans, one for Craig Debell and one for Iwan Morris with a conversion. Aberaeron replied with a late unconverted try by Tudur Jenkins to cap a good effort. The game ended at 34 -12.
The hosts dealt with Aberaeron’s hard running in attack with sure, first-time tackling, and this contributed very much to their win. The visitors’ centres and back row were a match for their opposite numbers, but they were unable to stop the Athletic’s flowing brand of attacking rugby where unselfish and accurate movement of the ball dazzled the opposition and thoroughly entertained the spectators. Many of the home team on show on Saturday could deservedly play first team rugby this season and, with more experience and continued skills development will, on Saturday’s evidence, be able to hold their own comfortably.
• Aberystwyth RFC Youth XV played the first match of their 2023/24 season on Saturday, taking on last season’s Pembrokeshire League champions, Crymych RFC Youth. They convincingly beat the visitors 57-3. A great opening to the season for coach Wayne Thomas, his assistants and his squad.
• Also on Saturday, Aberystwyth RFC’s u-16s XV beat Liverpool St Helens RFC u-16s by 17-7. On Sunday Aberystwyth RFC u-15s beat Liverpool St Helens RFC u-15s 20-15.
The four wins from the four weekend matches are a testimony to the hard work being put in by the club to give youngsters from under 7 years of age an opportunity to learn and to play rugby.
Next Saturday the 1st XV open their season with a game at home against Waunarlwydd RFC, ko 2.30.