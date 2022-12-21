THREE former Aberystwyth Rugby Club juniors featured for Scarlets Under 18s on Monday evening.
Hartpury College students Steffan Jac Jones and Deian Gwynne were in the starting 15, whilst Mason Rees, of Llandovery College was a replacement for their opening Regional Age-Grade Championship match of the season against Cardiff Rugby at Cardiff Arms Park.
Cardiff began their campaign with a tough 17-7 win over RGC in North Wales and secured another win on Monday.
Scarlets U18s put in a battling display but were beaten 21-12 by Cardiff after both sides, to their credit, looked to play expansive rugby in difficult conditions.
After a tight opening 40 minutes, the West Walians led 12-11 thanks to tries from wing Iolo Griffiths and second row Ollie Close, converted by fly-half Steffan Jac Jones.
But with the rain coming down heavily in the capital, Cardiff took a grip thanks to a converted try from hooker Evan Wood and a penalty from fly-half Harri Wilde.
Scarlets play their next game in the new year when they host the Dragons on Wednesday, January 4.
Aberystwyth RFC chair Nerys Hywel said in a Facebook post before the game: “Awesome bois – it all started at Aber RFC juniors . Ni’n super proud o chi.”
Scarlets: 15 Harry Fuller (Coleg Sir Gâr, Whitland RFC); 14 Owen Griffith (Llandovery College, Hornet RFC); 13 Macs Page (Coleg Sir Gâr, Crymych RFC); 12 James Price (Llandovery College, Narberth RFC); 11 Iolo Griffiths (Hartpury College, Narberth RFC); 10 Steffan Jac Jones (Hartpury College, Aberystwyth RFC); 9 Tom Morgan (Coleg Sir Gâr, Llangennech RFC); 1 Josh Morse (Coleg Sir Gâr); 2 Harry Thomas (Coleg Sir Gâr, New Dock Stars RFC capt); 3 Alfie Evans Fecci (Coleg Sir Gâr, Narberth RFC); 4 Deian Gwynne (Hartpury College, Aberystwyth RFC); 5 Ollie Close (Bryanston School, Guildford RFC); 6 Tiaan Sparrow (Coleg Sir Gâr, Ammanford RFC); 7 Keanu Evans (Ysgol y Strade/Coleg Sir Gâr, Burry Port RFC); 8 Will Plessis (Stowe School)
Replacements: 16 Mason Lees (Llandovery College, Aberystwyth RFC); 17 Luke Tucker (Coleg Sir Gâr, Llangennech RFC); 18 Jac Pritchard (Coleg Sir Gar, Llandeilo RFC); 19 Owain Powell (Bro Dinefwr, Carmarthen Quins RFC); 20 Jac Delaney (Coleg Sir Gâr, Crymych RFC); 21 Cian Jones (Coleg Sir Gâr, Newcastle Emlyn RFC); 22 Fraser Jones (Llandovery College, Narberth RFC); 23 Will Thomas (Ysgol y Strade, Burry Port RFC)