A FORMER Ysgol Bro Teifi pupil has been selected as one of five development players to train with Wales’ 37-strong squad for the forthcoming 2024 Guinness Women’s Six Nations campaign.
Cadi-Lois, of Brynteg, near Llanybydder, is currently doing an apprenticeship with the WRU and was delighted with the announcement: "I was thrilled to be playing along side Welsh Internationals in this year’s Celtic Challenge and now to be given the opportunity to train as a development player with the Six Nations squad is fantastic and will be a great experience.”
Cadi, who is co-coach for the under 16s with Teifi Timberwolves Girls Rugby Hub at Lampeter RFC, added: “Hopefully I will learn a great deal from being in this environment which will improve my game in the future."
Hannah Jones has been named captain and will lead a squad full of experience with some exciting new young players who have impressed with Wales U20s and in the new Celtic Challenge tournament.
The bulk of the squad includes players who played in last season’s campaign and achieved Wales’ highest world ranking of sixth to qualify for the new WXV1 global tournament for the six best sides in the world.
Wales kick-off their Six Nations campaign with a match against Scotland at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday, 23 March, kicking off at 4:45pm.