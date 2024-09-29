AN excellent all-round team performance gave Aberystwyth RFC a comprehensive 47 – 7 win against Burry Port RFC in the Admiral National League 1 West, writes Graham Harris.
In ideal conditions for playing open, fast, free-flowing rugby, the young home side achieved just that to go top of the table.
On a bright sunny afternoon at Cae Plascrug, Aber kicked off and were soon winning possession in the visitors’ half.
A well won lineout by Aber 30 metres out allowed a sniping run and side-step by Aber’s scrum half Dafydd Llywelyn to score a try converted by Carwyn Evans.
Burry Port came straight back and a tapped penalty close to Aber’s try line resulted in their centre Duane Evans crashing over for a converted try.
Undaunted, Aber started to exert dominance in scrum, lineout and rucks, but the visitors put up a stout defence.
An Aber lineout on Burry Port’s 10 metre line had play pushed up to the visitors’ try line with robust Aber play in the loose.
Another Aber lineout five metres out was mauled with Iestyn Thomas crossing for a try converted by Evans.
Half time score: Aberystwyth 14 Burry Port 7
The beginning of the second half saw both sides defending well with clearing kicks.
Eventually, Aber won the ball in the loose with good rucking on halfway and a break by Lee Evans into the visitors’ red zone resulted in Iestyn Thomas crossing for his second converted try.
Aber quickly moved the ball from lineouts and scrums through their forwards and backs, and a break by Iestyn Thomas released captain Lee Evans to score an unconverted bonus point try.
Aber were now looking dangerous spreading play out to the centres and wings at every opportunity.
An Aber penalty 15 metres out was scrummaged and the pack pushed the visitor’s scrum back five metres to allow Paul Stubbs to break and release Dafydd Llyr Hywel to score a try converted by Evans.
Despite territorial pressure by Aber, Burry Port continued to defend well and their break away attacks were thwarted by try saving Aber tackles.
The home side attacked from deep in their 22 metres with Harri Gwynne Jones dashing 70 metres and club legend Paul Stubbs following up to score a converted try.
In the final minutes, prop Osian Bebb-Worrall scored a converted try from the base of an Aber ruck close to the visitor’s try line.
A breath-taking match where the whole Aber team performed well as a unit, with pack and backs combining to play exciting open rugby. It proved difficult to choose a man of the match, but Lee Evans deservedly won the award.
Final score: Aberystwyth 47 Burry Port 7