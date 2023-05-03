After an unbeaten season, Aberystwyth U15 travelled to Crymych to face the home side in the Pembrokeshire Cup Finals.
Having travelled down with other Aberystwyth teams for the finals day, the U15 had an extended wait, supporting their club’s U13 and U14 outfits.
To their credit the U15s showed tremendous focus in their warm up and pre-match rituals.
A heavy downpour did nothing to dilute their mental approach and as the kick-off approached their resolve was strengthened by the faithful and vociferous travelling support.
The match was a gripping affair from the off, with both sides trading massive defensive blows and incisive forward drives.
Aberystwyth were pinned back early on by some indiscipline at the offside line and solid Crymych advances.
However, as the first half progressed, the boot of Steff Jones sent Aberystwyth into a three-point lead.
Aberystwyth always looked the more structured and technically astute side but the big boot of the Crymych half backs kept their attacks at bay and soon the scores were level after another Aberystwyth infringement.
Parity only lasted a short while before the boot of Jones put Aberystwyth ahead after some sustained pressure from the visitors.
The second half followed much the same format as the first except that the only real attacking fluency was provided by Aberystwyth who threatened the try-line on several occasions, getting with mere inches of going over only for a penalty offence to occur.
The Crymych team were outstanding in defense, closing Aberystwyth down early but, exceptional ball retention from the Aberystwyth forwards and slick ball from the half-back pairing and three quarters provided glimpses of the attacking capabilities of the light blues.
Aberystwyth’s own resolute defence, aerial dominance, coupled with astute tactical kicking from Steff Gillies and Ifan Morris, meant that Aberystwyth never really looked like conceding.
After much anxiety from both sets of fans, coaches and supporters, fly-half Morris booted the ball into touch to the final whistle, Aberystywth edging it 3-6 and taking the trophy.
Enormous credit must go to the Crymych team who immediately offered congratulatory handshakes and cheers to the visitors - a very mature and fitting ending to a battle between two evenly matched teams.
Aberystwyth U15s now travel to Parc Y Scarlets on 14 May to face Amman Utd RFC.