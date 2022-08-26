Aberystwyth weather the storm to win with open expansive rugby
Aberystwyth 33 Bala 17
Bala arrived at Plas Crug on Wednesday after a successful season last year and having had good pre-season training under new coach Vinny Morris who himself played with Aberystwyth back in the day.
Bala showed great intent at the kick off with a number of forwards standing out with good direct driving play.
The Aberystwyth defence absorbed the early pressure and stood firm, though maybe a little surprised at the aggression shown by some of the Bala forwards.
The Bala early pressure paid dividends with a penalty kick by Llion Jones which took them into the lead by 0-3 after 15 minutes.
Aberystwyth responded 10 minutes later and were awarded a penalty try at scrum time, again having absorbed all the pressure from a difficult Bala scrum (7-3).
The game was evenly matched but Aberystwyth looked more comfortable as they moved the ball wide on many occasions.
A reasonable sized crowd enjoyed the sight of the ball being moved from touchline to touchline and all the Aberystwyth backs looking very comfortable on the ball.
This had the effect of wearing down Bala who were now having to defend across the pitch.
Indiscretions by Aberystwyth allowed Bala’s LLion Jones to kick another two penalties which brought the half-time score to 7-9 with the game evenly poised.
Shortly after half time Aberystwyth took the lead with a well taken try by standout flanker Iestyn Thomas (12-9) and shortly afterward by another try from winger Austin Ellis-Jones which was converted by Dylan Benjamin.(19-9).
The Aberystwyth forwards were also getting the upper hand as the game wore on and were beginning to dominate the rucks.
Their aggression was rewarded with a second penalty try at the scrummage as the Bala forwards appeared to tire. (27-9).
The game finished with a well taken try by Iwan Morris on his 1st XV debut as he scampered up the wing to score. (33-9).
The game finished off with Bala scoring a try of their own as they stuck to their gameplan after a patient build up in the Aberystwyth half which lead to a try by their centre Llion Jones at the close of play (33-15).
The game was well managed by local referee Dewi Phillips although both sides were guilty of excessive backchat which could’ve been put down to early season over exuberance but will cost them dearly if it should continue into the league season.
Aberystwyth were well led by this season’s captain Lee ‘Truck’ Evans from number 8 who reflected after the match: “We weathered the storm at the start but climbed into the game with some lovely handling movements by forwards and backs to give us the result which on balance we deserved.”
Vinny Morris, the Bala coach said: “This is a good starting point for us, and I know we can improve from here.”
The buzz in the crowd afterwards was about Aberystwyth playing exciting open expansive rugby and feeling that they could move the ball at will.
The next game at Plas Crug is Saturday, September when the league opens with a fixture against Penclawdd.
