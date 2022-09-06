Aberystwyth win dour opening day affair against Penclawdd
Aberystwyth 19 Penclawdd 11
Admiral League One West
Aber’s first game of the new season against Penclawdd was to put it mildly a rather dour affair with the Penclawdd defensive effort on the whole getting the better of an Aberystwyth attack that lacked direction, quite apart from two notable exceptions.
That there are only two passages of play resulting in tries is a sad indictment of the dearth of creativity and effectiveness of the Aberystwyth attack game. Given the amount of possession that Aber enjoyed, notwithstanding a very commendable effort by the Penclawdd defence Aber should have secured a bonus point win.
Aber’s scrum started the game well and held the upper hand throughout the game with the Penclawdd scrum having to resort to wheeling the scrummage with a rather lenient referee frustratingly merely awarding a scrum reset. From one such dominant scrum Aber moved the ball to the centres where Jac Jones showed lovely footwork to make a break in heavy traffic and had the presence of mind to make a well-timed off-load as he was tackled to give the supporting Dylan Benjamin a try on a plate. The try went unconverted. Aber now had a good spell of possession and territory and looked to move the ball at every opportunity but were repelled by a resolute Penclawdd defence.
On one their rare attacks Penclawdd were awarded a penalty which was converted by the centre Brown to make the score 5-3. Aber went back on the attack and after a series of short drives they moved the ball wide and full back Ian Ellis coming in to the line to give a sublime pass to Jac Jones to score half way out. Dylan Benjamin successfully converted this class try to make the half time score 12-3 to Aber.
The first 10 minutes of the second half was Penclawdd’s best spell of the game when centre Brown kicked his second penalty and following an astute grubber kick through the Aber back line left winger Eaton won the race for the touch down to bring them within a point Aber at 12-11. Aber came back well and tested the defence with some strong carries and effective forward drives. They eventually forced Penclawdd to concede a 5m scrum which Aber dominated and the referee awarded a penalty try to Aber. Aber to be fair tried really hard to score another try to secure a bonus point win but unfortunately, they lacked the composure to create a score.
Given that this was the first game of the season this was a welcome win for Aber even if their execution could have been more clinical. Austin Ellis-Jones had a fine debut on the wing for Aber and it was good to see ex youth products Steff Nutting and Rhys Jones return to Aber colours.
