Aberystwyth win dour opening day affair against Penclawdd

By Dylan Halliday   |   Sports editor   |
Tuesday 6th September 2022 11:30 am
[email protected]
Share
Aberystwyth 19 Penclawdd 1, National Lewague One West, 3 September 2022
Penclawdd defended well to limit Aberystwyth’s attacking moments (Mike Binks )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Aberystwyth 19 Penclawdd 11

Admiral League One West

Aber’s first game of the new season against Penclawdd was to put it mildly a rather dour affair with the Penclawdd defensive effort on the whole getting the better of an Aberystwyth attack that lacked direction, quite apart from two notable exceptions.

That there are only two passages of play resulting in tries is a sad indictment of the dearth of creativity and effectiveness of the Aberystwyth attack game. Given the amount of possession that Aber enjoyed, notwithstanding a very commendable effort by the Penclawdd defence Aber should have secured a bonus point win.

Aber’s scrum started the game well and held the upper hand throughout the game with the Penclawdd scrum having to resort to wheeling the scrummage with a rather lenient referee frustratingly merely awarding a scrum reset. From one such dominant scrum Aber moved the ball to the centres where Jac Jones showed lovely footwork to make a break in heavy traffic and had the presence of mind to make a well-timed off-load as he was tackled to give the supporting Dylan Benjamin a try on a plate. The try went unconverted. Aber now had a good spell of possession and territory and looked to move the ball at every opportunity but were repelled by a resolute Penclawdd defence.

On one their rare attacks Penclawdd were awarded a penalty which was converted by the centre Brown to make the score 5-3. Aber went back on the attack and after a series of short drives they moved the ball wide and full back Ian Ellis coming in to the line to give a sublime pass to Jac Jones to score half way out. Dylan Benjamin successfully converted this class try to make the half time score 12-3 to Aber.

Aberystwyth 19 Penclawwd 11, national League One West 03/08/22
Aberystwyth secured a welcome win on the opening day of the National League One West campaign (Mike Binks )

The first 10 minutes of the second half was Penclawdd’s best spell of the game when centre Brown kicked his second penalty and following an astute grubber kick through the Aber back line left winger Eaton won the race for the touch down to bring them within a point Aber at 12-11. Aber came back well and tested the defence with some strong carries and effective forward drives. They eventually forced Penclawdd to concede a 5m scrum which Aber dominated and the referee awarded a penalty try to Aber. Aber to be fair tried really hard to score another try to secure a bonus point win but unfortunately, they lacked the composure to create a score.

Given that this was the first game of the season this was a welcome win for Aber even if their execution could have been more clinical. Austin Ellis-Jones had a fine debut on the wing for Aber and it was good to see ex youth products Steff Nutting and Rhys Jones return to Aber colours.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Aberystwyth Rugby Club
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0