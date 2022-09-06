Aberystwyth win dour opening day affair against Penclawdd

The first 10 minutes of the second half was Penclawdd’s best spell of the game when centre Brown kicked his second penalty and following an astute grubber kick through the Aber back line left winger Eaton won the race for the touch down to bring them within a point Aber at 12-11. Aber came back well and tested the defence with some strong carries and effective forward drives. They eventually forced Penclawdd to concede a 5m scrum which Aber dominated and the referee awarded a penalty try to Aber. Aber to be fair tried really hard to score another try to secure a bonus point win but unfortunately, they lacked the composure to create a score.