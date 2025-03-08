Aberystwyth RFC 25 Aberaeron RFC 7
Pembrokeshire Cup
ABERYSTWYTH RFC beat Aberaeron RFC 25 - 7 at Cae Plascrug on Thursday night in the semi-final of the Pembrokeshire Cup, writes Graham Harris.
Aber played well in the first half and Aberaeron, roared on by raucous visiting supporters, fought back in the second half of a rousing cup tie.
On a cold, wet and windy evening in Aberystwyth, the home side came away winners in a closely contested local derby cup tie.
Aberaeron put pressure on Aber throughout the match, in difficult playing conditions.
Aber started off confidently, kicking an early penalty into the corner and mauling the lineout ball for a try scored by Steffan Rattray and converted out wide by Dylan Benjamin.
Aberaeron pressed hard from the restart and rucked the ball deep into Aber's 22 metres, play eventually turned over and cleared by Aber's full back.
The home sides' lineouts and scrums were functioning well and Aberaeron had to hold firm in defence, their fly half Steffan Rees with clearing kicks.
The visitors were soon back attacking with penalties kicked deep into Aber territory.
Aberaeron pressure from a driving maul was relieved with a clearing penalty kick to Aber.
More infringements by the visitors resulted in Aber's Benjamin extending the lead with three points from 35 metres out.
Good Aber scrummaging and work in rucks kept play deep in Aberaeron's half, and Benjamin converted another Aber penalty in front of the posts into points.
Aberaeron defended valiantly as Aber forwards brought play close to the visitor's try line.
Aber pressure was too much, quick ball from a scrum 10 metres out and Aber scrum half Charles Thomas released winger Harri Gwynn Jones on the blind side to score an unconverted try in the corner.
Half time score: Aberystwyth 18 Aberaeron 0
Solid Aber defence at the beginning of the second half prevented the visitors from scoring.
An Aber three-quarter move from a good scrum on halfway allowed centre Carwyn Evans to break free but an excellent try saving tackle metres from their line gave the visitors a lift.
Aberaeron kicked penalties for territory and a good lineout on Aber's 10 metre line, and quick ball from rucks, released Aberaeron's Dyfrig Dafis to break through to score a try converted by Steffan Rees.
Penalties to Aber and quick lineout and ruck ball released Aber's Lee Truck to score a try from 10 metres out, converted by Benjamin.
Aber tried to exert more pressure from the restart, but Aberaeron's scrummaging and lineout worked well, providing a good platform for more possession for the visitors.
Infringements by the home side allowed Aberaeron to finish the game camped on Aber's try line, but despite numerous rucks, lineouts won, and rolling mauls they could not convert final pressure into points. Aber held firm in defence.
A typical, full blooded local derby cup tie, where position in respective leagues was not mirrored in team performances.
Thoroughly engrossing mid-week rugby entertainment.
Aberystwyth will find out who they take on in the final after the other semi final between Haverfordwest and Tenby United on Friday, 14 March.
Tenby United are the cup holders after they crowned their fine 2023/24 season by adding the cup to their promotion from Division Two West after bearing Aberystwyth 37-27 in the final at Crymych.