Aberystwyth RFC Youth 34 Narberth RFC Youth 24
Pembrokeshire Cup
On another glorious day at Plascrug, Aberystwyth Youth XV faced Narberth Youth in the semi-final of the Pembrokeshire Cup.
Having played twice in the league with both teams winning at home, this was set to be a big encounter.
Aber faced the wind in the first half but from the kick-off showed that they meant business as they were fast out of the blocks; but a spilt ball was swept up by the visitors’ forwards who drove upfield to put Aber under pressure.
The hosts hit back taking play into the Narberth half for outside half Euros Lloyd to put Aber ahead with a penalty.
The home side went off the boil after the restart and Narberth gained enough dominance to cross for the first try of the game.
This was converted and put the visitors 3 – 7 ahead.
Aber hit back and their pressure put Owen Jones over for their first try, converted by Lloyd to regain the lead at 10 – 7.
From the restart the game was again closely contested and further pressure led to another converted try for Narberth to put them back in front by 10 – 14.
Aber hit back with an unconverted try by powerhouse Mason Lees to restore the home team’s half-time lead to a narrow 15 – 14.
After the interval Aber found new momentum and dominated the game with impressive play from both backs and forwards.
This resulted in center Leo Davies crossing for a try which Lloyd converted to extend Aber’s lead to 22 – 14.
In true semi-final spirit both sides competed vigorously and when Aber were penalised in their own half a well-taken penalty kick brought Narberth back to within five points at 22 – 17.
The hosts hit back immediately with a try in the corner from winger Owen Pugh to put Aber further ahead by 27 – 17.
Further pressure from the hosts saw the impressive Dafydd Llyr Hywel get just reward for a superb performance with a try which Lloyd again converted to close his side’s scoring at 34 – 17.
Although by now the game was out of their reach, Narberth had sufficient spirit to score a converted try to end the game at 34 – 24.
Aber have no idea who they will face in the final as the other quarter final has yet to be played.