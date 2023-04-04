Aberystwyth Youth 56 Pembroke Youth 14
Pembrokeshire Youth League
On a sunny first day of April Aberystwyth Youth played host to Pembroke Youth in a Pembrokeshire League match. As the rugby club’s second XV pitch was waterlogged the game took place at the Vicarage Field.
Although the two sides sit on either side of the league table, the opening encounters didn’t show it at all with the big Pembroke pack gaining good ground in the Aber half of the field.
Although the home side defended well Pembroke’s pressure paid off as they opened the scoring with a converted try. This spurred the hosts into greater action and they fought back vigorously.
Aber’s mobile pack began to run strong lines with more intensity and the backs moved the ball in slick movements across the pitch.
Play was forced down to the visitors’ line and when Euros Lloyd charged down a clearance kick he pounced on the ball to open Aber’s account.
He converted his try for his side to draw level. The game was evenly balanced at this stage with both sides having periods of dominance until the hosts’ powerful prop Gerwyn Jones crossed for his side’s second try. Lloyd converted to close the first half with Aber ahead by 14 points to 7.
The home side racked up their intensity in the second half and were more determined and focused. This resulted in winger Ben Breeze-Griffiths crossing in the corner for a try to which Lloyd again added the conversion.
With their confidence high it was not long before Aber increased their lead through No 8 Dafydd Llyr Hywel which in-form Lloyd converted to put his side ahead by 28 points to 7.
The game was now becoming more one-sided and winger Owen Pugh was the next to score. Mr Reliable, Euros Lloyd again converted. He showed his consistency when he added a conversion to Dafydd Llyr Hywel’s second try of the game to take Aber’s lead to 42 – 7. Despite the scoreline the two sides were even at this stage and Aber had to fight hard for their points as they showed after a lovely passage of play leading to a try for Owen Pugh. Again this was converted by Lloyd.
Pembroke refused to lie down and they added a converted try to their opening score to close the gap to 49 – 14.
But it was Aber who had the last word in this contest with Will Hockenhull crossing for the hosts’ final try.
The ever impressive Euros Lloyd put over the conversion to seal a 100% kicking performance and close the scoring at 56 – 14, having himself bagged a personal haul of 21 points.
In an eight-club Pembrokeshire Youth league, only three sides are currently in competition for the top place at the end of the season. With Narberth currently in top place with 48 points and Crymych and Aber Youth in joint second place with 46 points a-piece, this competition will go down to the wire. In addition, Aber Youth have also reached the semi-final of the Pembrokeshire Cup due to be played soon.