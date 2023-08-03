S4C will broadcast live every Wales game at the Rugby World Cup in France.
Coverage of the tournament will be presented by Sarra Elgan, Jason Mohammad and Lauren Jenkins.
Commentator Gareth Charles will bring all the action and joining him will be expert analysts Mike Phillips, Gwyn Jones, Siwan Lillicrap, Rhys Priestland, Dyddgu Hywel, Robin McBryde and Rhys Patchell.
Wales have been placed in Pool C and will have to face Fiji, Portugal, Australia and Georgia.
S4C’s live coverage will start with the opening match between hosts France and New Zealand.
We will then follow Warren Gatland’s team through the World Cup, and will show live a quarter-final, a semi-final, the third placed play-off, and the final from the Stade de France in Paris.
S4C’s coverage will include preview programmes with Sarra Elgan, and Sarra will also be joining Jonathan Davies and Nigel Owens to discuss Wales’ chances in their usual irreverent ways on Jonathan.
You can hear all the latest from the Wales camp with the Allez Les Rouges vodcast presented by Lauren Jenkins.
There will be weekly episodes of the vodcast in the run up to the campaign and during the World Cup available on S4C’s YouTube channel and BBC Sounds.
Newyddion S4C will also bring the latest news on Wales’ campaign in France during the Rugby World Cup.
Highlights of Wales' three Rugby World Cup warm up matches at the Summer Nations Series will also be available on S4C, following coverage of the live matches on Prime Video.
Former Wales and The Lions scrum-half Mike Phillips said:
“I’m excited because we have a new crop of players coming through into the squad now and it reminds me of 2011 with the young players that came through then.
“I hope that we see more players coming through now, that’s what we want to see.”
“The players have had a great time preparing and I’m looking forward to see Wales in the World Cup.”
Joining Mike on the S4C team for the Rugby World Cup is Rhys Priestland who has over 50 caps for Wales:
“The best teams in the world are beating each other quite often and it will be great to be out in France watching the rugby, I think the tournament will be amazing.
“This will be a difficult group to get out of, but if we can do that the four best teams are on the other side of the tournament.
“There is a great chance to get to the semis, or all the way to the final.”
You can watch all of Wales’ games from the Rugby World Cup on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.