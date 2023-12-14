Bae Ceredigion Dolphins have been busy with the U12s and U14s playing local derbies at home in Aberystwyth RFC on Wednesday, 29 November, and the U14s playing another on Wednesday 6 December.
At 7pm on a bitterly cold November evening the U12s faced Aberteifi Aces and the U14s played WIberod.
Both games kicked off in freezing conditions, and the temperature had dropped to -3 degrees by the final whistle, so credit must go to all the girls involved for playing in such difficult conditions.
Bae Ceredigion Dolphins U12s 70 Aberteifi Aces U12s 60
Bae Dolphins U12s were still hunting their first win of the season and hadn’t played for some time due to canceled matches.
The Aces took an early lead, scoring three unanswered tries in the first 10 minutes, but the home team rallied well and started to even things up towards the second half.
A flurry of tries for Bae Dolphins from Hanna, Grace, Amy and Martha during a strong period of play saw them take the lead, which they held on to for the remainder of the game, with both sides playing some excellent rugby leading to several tries at each end of the field.
The game provided a spectacle of open rugby for the brave souls who ventured out in the cold to watch.
Bae Ceredigion Dolphins U14s 22 Wiberod U14s 29
Wiberod, based out of Castell Newydd Emlyn RFC, are always a good side, and coming off the back of a big win away the previous week, the Bae Dolphins perhaps approached this game with too much confidence.
The first half was a tight affair with the play going from one end of the pitch to another but both defences performed well, and Bae went into half time ahead 17 points to 12.
The second half started strongly again, with no scores for the first 10 minutes, but then after a try for each team Wiberod’s fitness and determination began to pay dividends, and they scored two tries in quick succession in the final five minutes giving them a well deserved victory.
Bae Dolphins accepted the defeat graciously, and many important lessons were learnt by both the players and coaches.
Bae Ceredigion Dolphins U14s 51 Teifi Timberwolves U14s 0
Another Wednesday evening game against their local rivals faced Bae Dolphins on 6 December, fortunately the conditions were a positively tropical 7 degrees this time!
This game was much anticipated by both teams as many of the opposing players had played together whilst the girls’ Rugby Hub was based in Aberaeron RFC in previous years.
The first ten minutes of the game were almost entirely played within ten meters of the halfway line, with both teams defending stoutly against strong attacks, but neither side managing to break through.
Eventually Bae Dolphins began working their way downfield and Meadow Norris managed to cross the line.
Within a minute of the kick off Norris broke away for a fine individual try and her second of the match.
The Timberwolves then had a period of pressure in the Bae half, helped by poor discipline from the home side who gave away several penalties in quick succession.
The defence, led by flanker Hanna Jones, proved indomitable though and the visitors failed to cross the line.
Shortly before half time Meadow Norris crossed for her hat-trick, giving the Dolphins a 17 – 0 lead at half time.
The home side began the second half with 14 players and their captain Ella Williams in the sin bin after some ill-discipline a minute before half time.
This only seemed to spur them on however and after some excellent ball carrying by the forwards, including acting captain Lleucu ap Llywelyn, prop Bebe Vice-Davies crossed for a try.
Once they were back to a full contingent the girls began to apply more and more pressure on the visitors which led to a fine long range try for flanker Megan McConochie.
After that the visitor’s struggled to get back in the game.
Another try by Meadow Norris, who got the ball in her own half, showed real pace and skill to get to the try line.
This seemed to inspire her fellow speedster in the backs, and Emiah Williams, who also converted three tries during the game, did the same on the other wing.
Two tries in quick succession, from Maisie Sandford and Emelia Cooper brought the game to an early finish as there was a 50 point margin in the score.
Bae Ceredigion can be rightfully proud of a significant victory against a very good team who hadn’t lost this season, and showed good sportsmanship throughout.
Sioned and Catrin the Hub Leaders are incredibly proud of all the girls and everything they have achieved in the four months since they set up at Aberystwyth Rugby Club. Keep at it girls, Daliwch ati Ferched.
The girls will now take a break over the festive season and restart in the new year. Keep an eye on their social media channels for an update on their restart date.