THE weather finally allowed for some games to be played at Aberystwyth RFC’s Plascrug ground, and the Bae Dolphins U14s faced a gruelling prospect of two home games on two consecutive days over the weekend.
On Saturday the girls welcomed the magnificently named Iron Maidens from Merthyr Tudful, who were on tour to the area, for a well-attended curtain raiser game for Aberystwyth RFC 1sts.
The Iron Maidens brought a level of physicality that the Dolphins were unused to, using their strong forwards well to drive the game up the pitch before being rewarded with a try.
The Dolphins reacted well, and tightened their defence, and managed to stop the Maidens further attacks.
Once the home side became more comfortable in defence, and perhaps shook off some of their fear, they began taking the game to the opposition.
A couple of good runs allowed them over for a try, which they quickly followed with another through an excellent running break from centre Emelia Cooper.
Play then moved from one end of the pitch to another, with well worked passages of play from both teams, but neither managing to cross the line.
As the game entered the second quarter, the speed and agility of the Dolphins began to pay dividends as the more physical Iron Maidens started to tire. Three tries in quick succession allowed the hosts to go into half time 29-5 ahead.
As the rain began to fall in Plascrug the home side weathered some early pressure in the second half but did not concede any further points. Again, they found their groove and their speedsters began to cross the line at regular intervals throughout the second half to win 65-5.
Sunday the Dolphins were called upon to play another game, this time against the Valley Vixens, based in Rhydaman. In fine conditions the teams took to the field in front of another strong crowd of supporters.
The Vixens have not had a chance to play for months, but hit the ground very much running, with fierce tackling and some barnstorming runs.
It did not take them long to take the lead with a good solo effort try in the corner.
Many of the home side were showing the effects of the previous day’s exertions but battled bravely on.
The Vixens pulled further ahead with a second try at the 15 minute mark, but that was to be their final score of the day.
As the Dolphins ran the stiffness out of their legs the game began to open up, allowing the girls to pass the ball out into the wide channels where they put together some fine attacks. Three tries in the second quarter of the match gave the hosts a lead of 17-10 going into half time.
The second half was another show of force from the Dolphins, with some fine individual efforts leading to some tries, but perhaps more importantly the girls put together some real team tries against a strong defence who tackled hard and bravely to the final whistle. Bae Dolphins 43 – 10 Valley Vixens.