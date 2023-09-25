Playing conditions were excellent at Bodegroes as Pwllheli faced high flying league leaders Llandudno.
Pwllheli 17 Llandudno 22, WRU Division One Cup
The home side were stretched even before the start of the match as no fewer than four front rowers announced their unavailability for the game.
Three were through injury which included club captain and prop Jac Jones.
They were replaced by willing volunteers including current forwards coach Kevin Morris and veteran Rhys Garwan Williams.
The match started with both sides trying to stretch their opponents’ defence.
Sadly in an early attempted tackle Pwllheli’s Harri Roberts – who was captain for the day in Jac Jones’ absence, was seriously injured.
Fortunately, Pwllheli received assistance and advice from qualified members of the crowd.
It was evident from the outset that the player should not be moved and an ambulance was called.
Again the club as lucky in that the ambulance arrived in less than half an hour and the player was well served by the two ambulance personnel.
Within the hour Harri was on his way to Ysbyty Gwynedd where he remains at the time of writing this report.
The match was switched to the Seconds pitch.
The early minutes of the contest were dominated by the visitors.
Unsurprisingly, they took a 10 point lead through a converted try and penalty.
Pwllheli dug deep and came back strongly. They reduced the deficit through a try by stalwart John Pugh.
Birthday boy Osian Jones added the conversion.
The Llŷn team continued their resurgence and were rewarded by a try by full back Deio Brunelli. Osian Jones again added the conversion.
This score generated a powerful response by Llandudno.
They dominated the lineouts and were stronger than ever in the scrums.
They retook the lead by 15 to 14 through a well worked try.
With the penalty counts rising against both sides Pwllheli were awarded a kick close to the half way line.
Osian Jones slotted the long range kick to give the home side a 17 to 15 lead.
Pwllheli’s defence remained strong but circumstances changed when John Pugh’s attempted interception was sadly deemed to be a deliberate knock on and he was red carded.
Being the powerful team that they are the visitors struck with less than five minutes to go.
Despite committed Pwllheli defending Llandudno scored their third try which they duly converted.
Though Pwllheli did their utmost but could not penetrate the visitors’ defence.
The scheduled cup match between Pwllheli and Bala Seconds was called off on Saturday morning as Bala were unable to raise a team.
Coincidentally Pwllheli play Y Bala at Bodegroes on Friday evening in a Division 1 North League match. Kick off is scheduled for 7.30pm.