Admiral National League 3 West A
Llangwm 12 Aberaeron 42
Aberaeron maintained the momentum at the summit with a comfortable success against Llangwm.
They lead Lampeter by two points but have played three more games with the two teams set to face each other at North Road on 15 April.
It was a game for the forwards with the pitch heavy due to the week’s rain. Llangwm’s strength was in their big pack but despite the size of the forward eight, Aberaeron were stronger in the scrums with Alex Danton Osian Davies and Rhys Jones standing up well.
This gave a solid platform and they were rewarded within the first 10 minutes, with number eight Tudur Jenkins claiming two close range tries.
Further pressure on the home defence resulted in another success, this time for second row Hefin Williams and centre Rhodri Jenkins’ three conversions gave the visitors a 21-0 advantage at the break.
Play was fairly even after the restart as Llangwm made changes to their front row and play was confined mainly amongst the packs.
Finally Aberaeron broke through from deep within their half and two strong carries gave centre Gethin Jenkins the opening to cross the line.
Minutes later, a deft kick into open space by Jac Crompton was collected by Rhodri Jenkins to add a try to his name.
Another move from deep, with the forwards again involved, gained ground and the ball was finally released to wing Iwan Lloyd to add the sixth try of the afternoon. Jenkins’ faultless display from the boot increased the advantage to 42 points, and with the visitors relaxing Llangwm’s forwards finally gained reward for two late scores.
The result was the perfect filip for the squad with a heavy program for the month ahead.
Lampeter Town 31 St Davids 7
LAMPETER Town beat visitors St Davids 31-7 to make it 10 wins in a row to keep the pressure on league leaders Aberaeron.
The Maroons were dominant from the outset in testing conditions at North Road, their superiority highlighted with tries by, Bryn Jones, Rhys Douglas (2) and Osian Jones (2), the latter successful with the three conversions.
Up next is a tougher test when third placed Laugharne visit North Road on Saturday.